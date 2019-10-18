Justin Verlander’s Wife Kate Upton & Daughter Cheer on Astros

Justin Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, is feeling another World Series appearance for the Houston Astros in their future. Upton posted an adorable photo of their daughter, Genevieve, from Game 4 at Yankees Stadium. The couple’s daughter was decked out in a custom Verlander jean jacket.

“Go Daddy! We are ready for #Game4 !!! #goastros @justinverlander,” Upton noted on Instagram.

Verlander’s two favorite ladies are likely to be at the ballpark again for Game 5 as the pitcher takes the mound with a chance to help the Astros punch their ticket to the World Series. The couple welcomed their new daughter in 2018, and Upton admitted the Astros ace was having some commitment issues when it came to landing on a name for their new baby. Upton finally gave up, and Verlander ended up going with her top choice.

“We were going back and forth even in the hospital,” Upton said, per People. “Justin had some real name-commitment issues. I actually just kind of left him on his own. He knew Genevieve was my favorite, so I just left him to fill out the paperwork. I was like, ‘I can’t deal with that right now.’”

Verlander & Upton Can Thank a Video Game For Their Relationship

The couple has a baseball video game to thank for their relationship. Upton and Verlander met while doing a commercial for MLB2K12 and went public with their relationship at the beginning of 2013, per US Magazine. The couple had a brief breakup later in 2013 before reuniting the following year.

Upton and Verlander would later get married in November of 2017. The model tweeted out her excitement about their new marriage and appreciation to those in attendance.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!!…Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Upton tweeted, per US Magazine.

The Astros Pitcher Called Upton the “Most Amazing Mother & Wife”

It looks like Verlander pulled out all the stops for Upton’s recent birthday. Verlander posted a photo of the couple sitting next to giant flower arrangements spelling out “Kate” and shared some kind words about his wife.

“Happy birthday to the most amazing mother and wife! I hope on this day I can make you feel as special as you make everyone around you feel. I love you. @kateupton,” Verlander said on Instagram.

It is not the first time Verlander praised his wife’s skills as a new mother. Verlander made a lengthy Mother’s Day post where he noted that seeing Upton as a mom was “one of the most awe inspiring things I’ve ever seen.”

Happy 1st Mother’s Day!!! Those words have a whole new meaning to me today. The last 6 months has been absolutely incredible. Watching our daughter grow and learn. Every day seems like something new! But watching you grow too, as a new mom, has been one of the most awe inspiring things I’ve ever seen. There isn’t another person on this planet I would rather have setting an example for our daughter. This world isn’t easy, but to have a strong, independent, loving and caring mom like you leading the way will always give her a guiding light that she can turn to when she needs help. I’m so proud to call you Vivi’s mom (Vivi too if she could talk)! I love you so much!

Here is a look at the adorable photo Verlander posted. The pitcher is hoping to see his wife and daughter cheering in the stands for one more series in 2019.