Kevin Durant Weighs-in on Damian Lillard and Shaq Battle ‘I Support Damian Lillard’

Back in September, Portland Trailblazer guard Damian Lillard was a guest on the Joe Budden Podcast and talked about numerous topics. The panel asked the four-time NBA All-Star about his walk-off game-winning against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this summer. They also asked Lillard when he started rapping, and when was the best rapper between himself and Shaquille O’Neal.

“I think I rap better than Shaq [Shaquille O’Neal],” said Lillard.

Lillard detailed Why He Felt He Was a Better Rapper Than Shaq

“I think he was viewed as Shaq People weren’t looking like this [is] a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.” said Lillard.

Shaq responded with a post on his Instagram. “Take time to respond, there is no hurry,” Shaq rapped. “You’ll never be Westbrook, never be Steph Curry.”

Damian Lillard would drop his response in the form of ‘Reign Reign Go Away’ right before he went to practice on October 1.

“New school got new hits, Space Jam, not Blue Chips,” Lillard rapped on the track Reign Reign Go Away. “Hangman, you shoes s—, Game 6, I’m too lit—We both could be working at Kinkos, but Kobe [Bryant] won you them rings, though. ”

Damian Lillard dropped another single “I Rest My Case” before Shaq released his second response.

“You’s a clout chaser, even after all the success

Fake love on the camera, he capping all at the desk

Ghostwriters on deck, checkerboards, no chess

Hailing from the land of the muscle cars, no flex

You not a rapper, you comedy, commentary, and actor

Feed ’em with a slingshot, you better call the pastor

David and Goliath, your stature’s a non-factor.”

The TNT analyst responded with “Second Round Knockout Freestyle” Shaq compares Dame to a “queef” and then says, “Why would I clout chase a dude with a camel toe in the front?”

Trying to act like a superstar in Portland, you’re local

Same cadence in your last flow, switch up your vocals

I can tell in your flow that you’re rattled

How you a battle rapper and your real job, you ain’t win no battles

See, you rap because you need it, dog, I do it for sport

When you run, I see that tampon string in my shorts

and you shoot too much, dudes on your team hate it

Keep talkin’, make a phone call, get you traded

You probably chose zero because you thought it was hot

You ain’t hard, ’cause in real life you dress like a thot

First spaking that I gave you, son, I meant to help you

I’m so mad, even God or Allah can’t help you

Cash rules everything around me — CREAM

Gollum lookin’ ass boy, I’m the Lord of the Rings

Clout chase who, you?

Kevin Durant Weighed in on the Rap Battle Between Shaq and Damian Lillard

Peter Rosenberg asked Durant if he was going to get into the Damian Lillard and Shaq rap battle on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning?

Durant replied, ‘Nah, I’m just going to support Damian Lillard— He is part of my generation. About Shaq, Durant said, “if you get Biggie on a track, you can’t really say S*** about that.”

Damian Lillard Talks to ESPN About the Rap Battle

“I went on Joe Budden‘s podcast when I was doing a press run for an album I put out this summer,” Lillard shared. “He said, ‘Who’s the best rapper in the NBA?’ And I said, me. He said, ‘What about Shaq?’ I said people view Shaq as Shaq. Not like as an artist. Which wasn’t a knock on Shaq, I just think he’s a major celebrity, so people looked at it like Shaq is doing music. It wasn’t like he’s just another artist.”

“I also mentioned that he was the pioneer for athletes doing music and kind of breaking over into that, being commercially successful,” he added. “But Shaq was offended by that, so he put a diss track out. So, when he put his out, I just responded. And then after I responded, it was like time in-between, and I just put another one out. I put the second one out before he had a response, and then he put another one out. It’s not like a…I don’t got no beef with Shaq or nothing like that. He was the first one to do it, and I’m current. So, we shot it out.”

