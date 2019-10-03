Rapper Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down nearly six months ago, yet his impact and memory still live on across numerous walks of life. Most recently, Kyle Kuzma cited Hussle as a major inspiration for why he decided to sign with Puma and what he wants to do longterm in the Los Angeles community.

Kyle Kuzma Cites Nipsey Hussle Among Reasons for Signing With Puma

Hussle had a partnership with Puma and the company has posthumously decided to donate 100% of the proceeds from all the collaboration’s sales to the Neighborhood Nip Foundation – established by Hussle’s family after his passing. The entire collection is currently sold out on the Puma website.

According to Kuzma, Hussle’s work was a major inspiration for him and he feels honored to have the chance to try and carry on Hussle’s legacy as a member of the Puma family and the Los Angeles community. Heading into only his third season, Kuzma looks to have a long future ahead of him in Los Angeles and it should be interesting to see how the kid from Flint continues to ingratiate himself into the city as well as evolve as a player on the court.

Kyle Kuzma’s Puma Deal

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (@kylekuzma) has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Puma, becoming a face of the company, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 2, 2019

While information initially circulated that Kuzma’s deal was five years and worth $15 million, recent reports are that the number is likely closer to $20 million with incentives that could potentially earn him even more money.

With DeMarcus Cousins on the shelf and a very real chance he never returns to form, Kyle Kuzma seems to be the biggest star on Puma’s roster. While they have former top picks like DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley as well as established veterans like Kuzma’s teammate, Danny Green, NBA reporter Shams Charania claims Kuzma will to be the “face of the company” moving forward.

Kyle Kuzma Season Outlook

Assuming Kuzma can get some reps in with his teammates before the start of the season, he looks to be in line for a major breakout season. Making waves at USA Basketball camp with his improved three-pointer and an increased tenacity on the defensive end, Kuzma looks to play a major role for the Lakers regardless of if he starts or comes off the bench.

Kuzma’s foot injury, a stress reaction, was caught early and shouldn’t have any long-lasting effects. The major worry at this point is simply that he misses too much time in training camp and struggles to integrate himself into the rotation once the season starts. Lakers’ rookie Talen Horton-Tucker was held out of Summer League with the same issue and he looks to be doing just fine in training camp so far, which bodes well for Kuzma in the long run.

Even if Kuzma winds up coming off the bench, he should still find himself playing his usual 30+ minutes each night. Especially if the Lakers opt to try and keep one of Davis or James on the court at all times, Kuzma gives the Lakers tons of flexibility as he can play either forward position and allow the Lakers to have another consistent scoring threat on the floor whenever one superstar sits.