Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup vs. Lakers: Is Paul George Playing?

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without Paul George tonight against the L.A. Lakers as the forward continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. George is expected to be sidelined for the beginning of the season, but the good news for Clippers fans is that Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his L.A. debut tonight against the Lakers.

Here is a look at the Clippers projected starting lineup against the Lakers, per Lineups.com. We will update the lineup once the players are officially announced.

Clippers Projected Starting Lineup vs. Lakers

C-Ivica Zubac

PF- JaMychal Green

SF- Kawhi Leonard

SG- Landry Shamet

PG- Patrick Beverley

The Clippers lineup will look different once George is back at full strength. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers noted during the preseason that the team could use a “sliding starting lineup” that varies based on the opponent.

“I do think — and I don’t know this — but I do think there is a chance we have a sliding starting lineup,” Rivers explained to the Los Angeles Times. “Where a different four (power forward), a different one (point guard) … I don’t know that yet at all. But I thought about that all summer, and again watching us, it leads me to think that’s what we’re going to do.”

In case you were wondering, Leonard and George are locked into whatever lineup the Clippers roll out each night. Rivers noted that it is the other three spots that would include the rotation, which could bump into four positions with George sidelined.

“Let’s be honest, Paul and Kawhi, they are going to start,” Rivers explained to Los Angeles Times. “They know that. So you can make the case that anybody else probably can move around. That’s it.”

Clippers Roster for the 2019-20 NBA Season

Here is a look at the current Clippers roster and depth chart, per Real GM.

C- Ivica Zubac, Montrezl Harrell

PF- JaMychal Green, Patrick Patterson, Johnathan Motley, Mfiondu Kabengele

SF- Kawhi Leonard, Moe Harkless, Rodney McGruder, Amir Coffey, Paul George (injured)

SG- Landry Shamet, Jerome Robinson, Terance Mann

PG- Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Derrick Walton, Jr.



Paul George Will Miss at Least the First 10 Games of the Season for the Clippers

The Clippers have not formally announced a timetable for George’s return, but Rivers admitted the All-Star will miss at least the first ten games. USA Today’s Mark Medina detailed Rivers’ comments on George’s recovery.

“Clippers haven’t given a concrete timetable on Paul George’s return. But Doc Rivers said in passing that Paul George ‘is not going to be here for the first 10.’ Hence, George might be out until Nov. 13 in Houston,” Medina tweeted.

During the offseason, George noted he had two shoulder surgeries over the layoff. George told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne that he expects to return sometime in November.

“I will be out of the preseason,” George explained ESPN. “As of now, I’ll be out of October fully, but who knows? We’ll see. In the November range is our target date.”