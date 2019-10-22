With Opening Night finally upon us, the Los Angeles Lakers kick off their redemption tour with a matchup against the Clippers. After leading the Lakers as high as the fourth seed in the West last season, LeBron James and the rest of the team caught a bad case of the injury bug – derailing their playoff hopes. James hadn’t previously missed the playoffs since 2005 and the Lakers – one of the NBA’s most storied franchises – hadn’t made the playoffs since 2013. All in all, it was an embarrassing season all around.

Lakers Drop Epic Nipsey Hussle-Themed Hype Video With LeBron

However, this year’s Lakers look entirely different. Gone is the young supporting cast that James was forced to carry, instead replaced by Anthony Davis and a number of smart, veteran role players. Set to the sweet sounds of Nipsey Hussle (specifically “Stuck in my Grind”), LeBron talks us through what it means playing in Los Angeles and the lofty expectations that come along with playing for the Lakers.

Nipsey Hussle has become somewhat of an icon in Los Angeles since his untimely passing in April of this year. Known for his tireless work to improve the South LA community where he was raised, Hussle’s passing sparked a massive national public reaction and resonated exceptionally hard in the city he called home. Known for having close relationships with a number of Lakers, it makes sense as to why Hussle’s memory would be so closely tied into the team this season. Paying homage to Hussle, the Lakers also included an overhead shot of a mural depicting him.

Lakers vs. Clippers Opening Night Storylines

Speaking of the Lakers’ redemption tour, the NBA scheduling office seems to have done an excellent job of getting the season started on the right foot. Not only did the Lakers lose out on Kawhi Leonard in the offseason but they lost him to the Clippers, who by adding Paul George gave themselves a team more than capable of competing with the duo of James and Anthony Davis.

While Paul George is out of tonight’s matchup recovering from an injury, the Clippers still boast a deep bench and playoff-proven core of players. Though they struggled in the preseason, tonight offers the first real test to see how well Doc Rivers is able to integrate Leonard into what was essentially the same team that gave the Warriors a playoff-scare last year. The rotations and roles of players will undoubtedly be different given the addition of not one, but two, superstars.

The Lakers had considerable success against the Warriors’ undermanned frontcourt in the preseason and while the Clippers are most certainly a step above Marquese Chriss and Omari Spellman, they still face an uphill battle matching up with the Lakers. Harrell is coming off an excellent year and the Clippers will need to rely on his continued strong play along with Ivica Zubac taking the next step in his development in order to hang with the Lakers’ size and athleticism down low.

Widely considered the two favorites to come out of the Western Conference, the Lakers and Clippers do battle three more times, most notably in a featured matchup on Christmas Day.