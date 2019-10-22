Le’Veon Bell Reacts to Sam Darnold “Seeing Ghosts”

The Jets continue to be haunted by the New England Patriots. One day after being shutout by their division rival, a rogue comment by QB Sam Darnold is making waves throughout social media, and NFL locker rooms.

Le’Veon Bell expressed his thoughts on the leak, tweeting “The NFL screwed Sammy over…there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions.”

The NFL screwed Sammy over…there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions…there’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before…that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell https://t.co/2XmYXNTNoL — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 22, 2019

Darnold was overheard on the sidelines saying he was “seeing ghosts” during Monday night’s 33-0 loss to the New England Patriots.

The comment was picked up by the NFL films microphones and used on the ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast.

Follow the Heavy on NFL for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

READ NEXT: Bizarre Sequence Gets Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick to Smirk [WATCH]

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith