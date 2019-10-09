Lions’ Matthew Stafford Can Set New NFL Passing Record Monday

Matthew Stafford has made a habit of shattering all kinds of NFL records early in his Detroit Lions career, and yet another significant one could fall as early as this week.

Stafford, with 352 passing yards against the Green Bay Packers, can become the fastest quarterback to reach 40,000 yards for his career. Currently, Stafford sits at 39,648 yards through only 145 games in his career. Most others on the list have taken into 150 games in order to set the mark. In terms of active players, it took Matt Ryan 151 games, and Aaron Rodgers 154. Ryan’s mark is the current record, but even it seems destined to fall quickly.

If Stafford doesn’t manage to hit the mark in Green Bay, he will still have likely put a major dent into the number for his next game against the Minnesota Vikings at home, where the record will quickly fall next weekend in just game 146.

Stafford Climbing Every Ladder

The big names keep falling on Stafford’s quest to the top of the yardage list. Soon, he will be set to pass Johhny Unitas (40,239), Joe Montana (40,551) and Kerry Collins (40,922) for all time passing yards. All three of those players are easily within sight in 2019. Dan Fouts (43,040) could also fall with a great season, while Drew Bledsoe (44,611) and Vinny Testaverde (46,233) may be on the docket for the next few seasons.

With an exceptional start to 2020, Stafford might even be able to soon challenge Fran Tarkenton (47,003). Regardless, smart money is on Stafford climbing this list in the next few years and eventually rising to be a top 10 player in the league in terms of passing yards. If he continues on his current trajectory and remains healthy and dominant, nothing might stop him from eventually lapping plenty of players ahead of him that are currently playing.

Stafford also has 246 touchdowns to his credit in his career, good for 24th all time. He’ll be moving up there as well. With three passing scores against the Packers, Stafford will vault Boomer Esiason (247) and Tony Romo (248) on the all time list, and seems likely to pass Bledsoe (251), Fouts (254) and Sonny Jurgensen (255) before the year is up. An exceptional season could also get him near 18th where Dave Krieg resides with 261 scores to his credit, and close to Joe Montana (273).

With all these numbers considered, plus Stafford’s age taken into account, it’s easy to see how he might end up near the top of every statistical category when his career has played out. Not only does he make amazing throws, he’s got some amazing stats to back them up.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Credit is Due

Stafford doesn’t get love in many NFL circles for numbers like this, but he recently did get some from former quarterback Carson Palmer. According to Palmer, Stafford is the most talented quarterback in the NFL right now not named Aaron Rodgers or Patrick Mahomes, regardless of how overlooked he might be for reasons outside his control.

“The quarterback position is so circumstantial. It’s so based on organization. If you play for a good organization you’re going to have a very very successful career. If you play for a bad organization, it’s turnover and change and firing coaches and firing GM’s,” Palmer said to Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports. “Matthew Stafford has played for Detroit for too long, and nobody knows he’s as good as he is because they don’t play Monday Night Football multiple times a year, they don’t play a bunch on Sunday Night Football.”

While Stafford doesn’t get the love, he remains a statistical machine and the hope is some big wins can follow which will make him a near lock for all the accolades he deserves once his career finishes up.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Poses for Hilarious Bye Week Photo