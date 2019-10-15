NFL EVP Speaks out About Blown Calls in Lions-Packers

The Detroit Lions were the victims of some bad judgement calls against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and after a second look, the NFL clearly realizes some major mistakes were made.

Tuesday, at the league’s fall owners meetings, Troy Vincent spoke about the calls which were still being hotly debated most of the morning and afternoon. As Vincent said, the foul for hands to the face simply wasn’t there when the league went back and re-racked the tape, thus the foul shouldn’t have been called on the field.

NFL VP of Operations Troy Vincent says at owners meetings that the second hands to the face penalty on Lions DL Trey Flowers in last night's game against the Packers shouldn't have been called. "After you review it, the foul wasn’t there." — Bob Glauber (@BobGlauber) October 15, 2019

Vincent also said he would be reaching out to speak with Lions’ general manager Bob Quinn and owner Martha Ford regarding these conclusions.

In the fourth quarter, two separate hands to the face penalties were called on Trey Flowers, who was adamant that he was merely using a power move and something which he thought to be legal. Referee Clete Blakeman, however, disagreed, flagging both plays which netted the Packers the 10 points they needed to forge their late comeback on separate drives.

Too Little, Too Late

Once again, after a mistake was made which blatantly cost the Lions a game, the league offers the Lions the same sheepish apology. In this instance, most fans are likely more of the mind that tangible action from the league should be taken, either by a reprimand of Blakeman’s crew or someone losing a job or a future promotion. A rule change is also something which many folks could get behind. Either way, it’s not likely that the league once again admitting their officials screwed up is going to make anyone feel that much better in the aftermath of disaster.

The bottom line? Detroit is 2-2-1, and has to win a key game at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in order to feel good about the way things are trending. If they can’t, they will undoubtably be looking back on how these mistakes in judgment cost them a brush with contention early in the season.

Review the Biggest Suggestion

Following Vincent’s admission, many, including ESPN personality Trey Wingo, hypothesized that it’s time for the league to be able to review the calls in the moment so such plays and mistakes are not made. It seems like the best course of action for the league to look into at some point. But when? Many think the changes need to happen immediately.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky explained that he thought instantaneous action is needed on the matter, and suggested review of each penalty to make sure things are correct.

“This isn’t a 2020 fix. This is an October 15, 2019 morning fix,” Orlovsky said. “Your product is being ruined. You need to fix this now. That’s the reality of this situation. We can no longer come on shows after a really good football game and have to talk about bad officiating. The Detroit Lions fans and team should not have to go, oh, we should have played better.”

Checking those things out in the moment could be the biggest key, according to Orlovsky.

“Every time a flag is thrown, there is somebody in a booth and you either confirm or overturn that flag,” he said. “If they throw that flag for Trey Flowers, someone in the booth can go I can confirm that, or overturn that right now. It’s timeless, you don’t have to waste time on it. But we can’t consistently go hey guys, we’re sorry, we were wrong.”

Once again, the league has offered that same “we’re wrong” apology to the Lions. Such an act is a hollow moral victory which once again proves the referees were wrong while doing nothing to solve the problem.

READ NEXT: Colin Cowherd Blames Matthew Stafford for Lions Loss