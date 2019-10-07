Lions vs. Packers: Explaining Detroit’s Recent Domination

The Detroit Lions will turn their attention to the Green Bay Packers after their bye week, and a matchup which used to be lopsided has turned considerably different in recent years.

Detroit’s gone two full seasons without sustaining a loss to the Packers, which is quite an accomplishment when you consider the series history of the teams. Green Bay has a 100-72-7 advantage. That hardly seems to matter now that Detroit has won four straight and has become quite comfortable winning at Lambeau Field.

In fact, the number of days since the Packers beat the Lions is only growing exponentially. It’s now up over 1,000 according to a spot on tweet this past week. Arguably, it’s the best Lions fans have been able to feel about this particular rivalry.

It's been 1,006 days since the Packers beat the Lions. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) October 4, 2019

The last time Green Bay beat Detroit? January 1, 2017 in a game that denied the Lions the ability to win the NFC North. It was a close 31-24 loss for the Lions, but little did fans know their pain from that night would be washed away completely in the following two seasons.

Statistical Domination Lately

In recent games against the Packers, the Lions have been able to overwhelm the opposition. They have outscored the Packers 127-51, and have pounded Aaron Rodgers into submission. The Lions knocked Rodgers from the last game the sides played in 2018 and injured him. Detroit has also gotten solid play from Stafford in these games. In his last two against Green Bay, the quarterback has tossed 4 touchdowns.

Beating a team such as the Packers consistently starts with the ability to get good quarterback play and the Lions have seen that from Stafford as they have managed to overwhelm the Packers. They’ve forced turnovers, and have overwhelmed Green Bay to be a +6 in the turnover margin in these four contests.

Simply put, the Packers haven’t given the Lions so much as a game since 2017.

Detroit in a Good Spot for 2019, Too.

Not only will the Lions have had plenty of time to prepare for this game, they will hope to have plenty of players back healthy after the bye week as well. The Lions should have names like T.J. Hockenson, Darius Slay, Quandre Diggs, Mike Daniels and perhaps even Da’Shawn Hand at their disposal for the game, which would be huge for the depth of those various groups on the field and for consistency. If Detroit gets those players healthy, plus some contributions from those off to slow starts, it will be a good thing.

The fact that the game is being played at Lambeau Field won’t matter either. After sustaining an ugly losing streak in the stadium that spanned over a decade, the Lions have felt right at home there recently, winning in 2015, 2017 and 2018. That can be huge for confidence. Last season, they also won there on Monday Night Football, which is identical to the situation they will face this week.

Thanks to the winning streak, some positive statistics and an overwhelming feeling of confidence, don’t count on the Lions being fazed at all by Green Bay. They’ve been there and done that in terms of beating the Packers with regularity lately.

Arguably, it’s the Packers who have all the pressure on them to stem the tide and win this time around.

