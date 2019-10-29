11 Best LSU Shirts for Tigers Football Fans

Off to their best season in years, the LSU football team is looking to win the SEC and make their first appearance in the College Football Playoffs. And if you’re a Tigers fan, then you most certainly need some new LSU shirts to show support for your favorite football team.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular and coolest designed Ts to help make your choice easier.
The LSU Tigers Original Retro Brand Mascot School Logo Mock Twist T-Shirt is quite popular with the fans and will let everyone you know everywhere you go who you pull for on college football Saturdays.
Made of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent polyester, the T features a sewn-on brand label at the lower left hem, distressed graphics for a cool, vintage look, heathered fabric, screen print graphics, a crew neck, and a tagless collar.
- The officially licensed shirt is available in Heather Purple or Heather Gold and it’s machine washable. Sizes run from Small through 3XL.
Good value and availability in four different colors make the Fanatics Branded First Sprint T-Shirt one of the more popular LSU shirts for the football fans.
Made of 100 percent soft and comfortable cotton, the shirt features screen print graphics, a rib-knit collar, crew neck, and a tagless collar. It is available in Gray, Gold, Purple, and White and the graphics really pop off.
Officially licensed and machine washable, the shirt also comes in a wide range of sizes — Small through 5XL. It has a regular fit and is relaxed through the shoulders, chest, and waist.
Highlighted by Dri-Fit Technology, the LSU Tigers Football Icon Performance T-Shirt by Nike is designed to keep you cool whether you’re watching the game at Tiger Stadium or in the gym.
Dri-Fit Technology is a fabric which wicks moisture/sweat away from your body and then dries quickly to keep you dry and comfortable. It’s made of 57 percent cotton and 43 percent polyester.
Other features include stylish screen print graphics (including the Nike “Swoosh” logo), a crew neck, and tagless collar. The shirt is machine washable, but it’s recommended you line dry.
It’s available in Purple or White and in sizes Small through 3XL.
This shirt just about sums it up for Tigers fans: “Friends Don’t Let Friends Wear Crimson.” Wonder who they could be referring to? Perhaps that rival in Tuscaloosa, Alabama?
It’s no secret that the Tigers and the Crimson Tide football team don’t see eye to eye. So this unique T from New World Graphics makes perfect sense for the die-hard LSU fan.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the shirt is unisex and features screen print graphics. It’s officially licensed by the NCAA and is available in a dozen colors for other Southeastern Conference teams.
Sizes run from Small to 3XL.
When it comes to LSU shirts, you can’t go wrong with a College Legends Odell Beckham Jr. Name and Number T from Fanatics Branded.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the officially licensed shirt features screen printed graphics of OBJ’s name and number, which was 3 when he played for the Tigers. It also has a crew neck and tagless collar. It’s available in sizes Small through 3XL.
The College Legends collection also includes Leonard Fournette, Jarvis Landry, Jamal Adams, and more.
Nike’s Dri-Fit Technology is the highlight of this LSU Tigers Sideline Legend Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
Dri-Fit Technology pulls sweat and other moisture away from your body and the fabric dries very quickly to keep you cool and comfortable. The shirt, which is available in sizes Small through 3XL, is made of 100 percent polyester.
Other features include vibrant screen printed graphics, a crew neck, and a tagless collar. The shirt is machine washable, but it’s recommended you line dry it.
Simple and to the point, this shirt from Elite Fan Shop will let everyone know you are an LSU Tigers football fan.
Made of a 50 percent/50 percent cotton/polyester blend, the dark heather colored shirt has bright screen printed graphics with the words “LSU Tigers Football” and football logo in team colors.
The officially licensed shirt is available in sizes Small through 2XL and fits true to size.
A perfect gift idea for the true fan, the LSU Tigers Football Personalized Backer T-Shirt from Fanatics Branded is highlighted by top quality construction and vibrant graphics. And, of course, the ability for you to personalize it with the name and number of your choice.
Made of very soft and comfortable rungspun cotton, the shirt is officially licensed by the NCAA and features screen printed graphics and a crew neck.
It’s also machine washable and available in a wide array of sizes — Small through 5XL.
Innovative technology and a sleek design highlight the LSU Tigers Nike Facility Performance T-Shirt.
The shirt features Nike’s patented Dri-Fit Technology, which is designed to wick moisture away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable on those hot days at the game or in the gym. It’s made of 65 percent cotton and 35 percent polyester and is constructed of fabric that dries super quickly.
The screen printed graphics, which include the Nike “Swoosh” logo, really pop off the shirt, which base color is Heathered Charcoal. It has a tagless collar and a crew neck.
Sizes are available in Small through 2XL and it’s machine washable.
When it comes to LSU shirts for women, this Tigers Personalized Distressed Football Tri-Blend V-Neck T from Fanatics Branded is a very popular model, thanks to its sleek look and your ability to customize it with your choice of name and number.
Made of 50 percent cotton, 37 percent polyester, and 13 percent rayon, it’s built for softness and comfort. It has yellow screen printed graphics that pop off the base purple color.
Available in sizes Small through 3XL, this shirt is machine washable.
Browse more LSU Tigers Women’s T-Shirts at Fanatics for other options.
The LSU Tigers Fanatics Branded True Sport Football Long Sleeve T-Shirt is made of soft and comfortable 100 percent cotton and features a bright Gold color.
The shirt has screen printed graphics of the words LSU Tigers Football and the team’s Tiger Eye logo in Purple. It also has a crew neck, rib-knit collar, and a tagless collar.
The officially licensed shirt is machine washable and available in sizes Small through 5XL, so it shouldn’t a problem finding the perfect fit.