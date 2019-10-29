Nate Diaz Dropped This Epic Hype Video Ahead of Saturday’s Fight

Nate Diaz is a man of many talents. Aside from being an elite MMA fighter, Diaz owns and operates his own gym, is a leading advocate for Cannabis & CBD use in sports, and is a triathlete as well. It seems that we can add videographer to that list as Diaz released yet another pre-fight hype video to overwhelmingly positive reviews.

Fighting Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the ‘BMF’ Belt, the clash of two men who are both nearly impossible to finish should make for an epic PPV headliner. In fact, the fight is so highly-anticipated that The Rock stepped in and will be presenting the winner of the fight with the special one-off ‘BMF’ belt.

Here’s what you need to know about Nate Diaz heading into his UFC 244 showdown.

Watch Nate Diaz’s Awesome UFC 244 Hype Video

While the UFC releases plenty of their own content leading up to major PPV events, Nate Diaz decided to take matters into his own hands and created his own hype video. Diaz is no stranger to hype videos as he put one together for his highly anticipated return in August against Anthony Pettis. Seemingly the new norm ahead of any Diaz fight, the hype videos have received rave reviews from the MMA community.

Diaz is fairly active on Youtube and has been an active poster during his three-year layoff from the sport. With uploads ranging from him at Trump Tower to his 2018 Coachella adventure, his channel gives fans a unique look at his life outside the octagon.

Diaz’s Last Fight Was an Impressive Win Over Anthony Pettis; He’ll Try to Keep up the Momentum at UFC 244

Diaz’s last appearance in the octagon was his long-awaited return following his second super-fight against Conor McGregor. Facing off against former champion Anthony Pettis, Diaz put together a suffocating performance and picked up a hard-fought decision win. Continually smothering Pettis up against the cage and sapping his energy, Diaz wore Pettis down by the end of the second round and was able to effectively pick him apart on the feet down the stretch before the two engaged in some high level grappling before the buzzer.

Considering he hadn’t set foot in the octagon in three years prior to the fight, Diaz looked incredibly sharp and barely exhibited any signs of ring rust. Instead, he employed a cunning and calculated gameplan that took Pettis out of his comfort zone. Diaz looked like an even more dangerous version of the man who put an end to Conor McGregor’s legendary win streak.

Diaz Could Soon Be in for a Huge Bout Against Conor McGregor

Win or lose, Nate Diaz’s next fight will undoubtedly be another major matchup. His former adversary, Conor McGregor, has thrown his hat into the ring and mentioned that the winner of Diaz-Masvidal would be on his radar. Diaz and McGregor have fought twice before, going 1-1. Both men seemed onboard with the third fight following their last war and the matchup is ones UFC fans have been clamoring to see for going on three years.

Another option for Diaz should he win would be former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley. While Diaz sits as the sixth-ranked welterweight in the UFC right now, a win over third-ranked Masvidal would vault him up the rankings and make him an ideal candidate for a title eliminator with the former champ.

Should Diaz lose, he likely won’t slip down the rankings all too much. He could take on fellow UFC 244 fighter Darren Till should Till’s middleweight foray not go as planned or potentially Stephen Thompson, also fighting at 244. Both fighters’ timelines would match up with Diaz and both are exciting stand-up specialists – a style that usually makes for a fun fight against Diaz.

Nate Diaz Nearly Pulled Out of UFC 244 After Getting Results of a Drug Test

UFC 244’s main event almost didn’t happen after a strange series of events surrounding Nate Diaz. Diaz was notified before the fight that his test results came back showing elevated levels of a banned substance in his system. Rather than take the normal course of action which would be to compete in the fight and settle things with USADA afterward, Diaz decided he didn’t want his name dragged in the mud at all and threatened to pull out of the fight if both the UFC and USADA didn’t issue a statement clearing Diaz’s name.

After a brief investigation, it was determined that Diaz’s vegan multivitamin had been contaminated with the substance and that the minuscule levels found in his system wouldn’t offer any performance-enhancing benefits. Both the USADA and the UFC came out with Diaz’s requested statements clearing his name and it seems barring any further setbacks, the fight is a full go for November 2nd.

Here Are Some of Nate Diaz’s Signature Wins

Diaz’s biggest win by far was his epic submission finish over Conor McGregor in their first showdown. Stepping into the octagon with only 11 days notice against a man considered (at the time) to be the pound for pound king, Diaz weathered a brutal early storm from McGregor before taking advantage of the gassed Irishman in the second round and securing a rear-naked choke. The win made Diaz a household name and forced him out of the massive shadow cast by his superstar brother, Nick.

While Diaz made a name for himself by winning The Ultimate Fighter season 5, he really put himself on the radar of UFC fans after his 2009 win over Melvin Guillard. Coming off back to back losses at the hands of Clay Gudia and Joe Stevenson, Diaz suffered a first-round knockdown at the hands of Guillard before battling back and eventually catching him in a second-round guillotine choke. The win is one of the best early examples of Diaz’s toughness as not only did he survive the knockdown but looked to get stronger with the more damage he took from Guillard.

One of Diaz’s biggest victories came over fellow tough-guy Donald Cerrone at UFC 141. Diaz put on a masterclass in pre-fight taunting, getting in Cerrone’s head and forcing him away from his gameplan early in the fight. Rather than take time to feel Diaz out, Cerrone was so angry he stormed forward and directly into Diaz’s elite boxing. By the end of the first round, Cowboy looked to finally fall back into his gameplan but the damage was already done. The win helped establish Diaz as one of the division’s top fighters and a man nobody wanted any part of.

