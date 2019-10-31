WATCH: Nationals Fan Calls Donald Trump “A******” on TV After World Series Win

After a disappointing 19-31 record to start the season, the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros in 7 games to become World Series champions.

The underdog Nationals won their fifth elimination game of the postseason 6-2 on Wednesday night and knocked off the heavily favored Astros who won an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season. They did it in signature 2019 Nationals fashion.

Anthony Rendon jump-started the Nationals rally in the seventh with a solo shot off Greinke. Greinke then walked Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick came up with a go-ahead two-run blast off Astros reliever Will Harris two batters later that slammed into the right-field foul pole.

The Nationals added another run in the eighth and then put the game out of reach with a two-run ninth inning before closer Daniel Hudson retired the side.

It’s the first Nationals World Series title in the history of the franchise and local residents were eager to celebrate.

The Nationals won the game in Houston but fans in the district celebrated like it was a home game. Fans poured out of Nationals Park and the bar next door, The Bullpen, into the streets and partied late into the night.

Local news outlet Fox 5 covered the alcohol-soaked celebration in the nation’s capital and interviewed one partygoer who wasn’t shy about his political beliefs.

The reporter on the scene is at a local D.C. bar when she turns around to interview one of the patrons. “You’ve been such a gracious fan tonight,” she tells the man, who is wearing an Alex Ovechkin jersey, “tell me what your thoughts are about this world series win?”

“I think this is huge for D.C., D.C. needed this, we got some a****** in the f****** white house…” the fan says on live TV before the reporter moves the microphone.

You can watch the video below. WARNING: The language is NSFW.

watch out now pic.twitter.com/mKT6exsct1 — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 31, 2019

“Oh no!” The reporter says, realizing immediately that she’s made a huge mistake giving the fan air time, “No no no no.” Several fans caught the moment on their phones and uploaded videos of their reactions to Twitter.

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE FUCKING LEGEND. #WONTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/9t8watN5FE — This American Adam (@adamconner) October 31, 2019

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter and currently has over 30,000 likes and 9,000 retweets.

Nationals Fans Are Not Fans of Donald Trump

This is what happens when Trump isn't surrounded by "yes men" and maga rallies… he gets BOOED by a SOLD OUT stadium. This BOO will go down in history. pic.twitter.com/jfWMrgFm4G — Holly Lee (@LeeHolly81) October 28, 2019

The fan’s interview comments should come as no surprise to people who have been watching this World Series. President Trump attended game 5 in Washington, D.C. and was met with a chorus of “boo”s when the camera showed him and Melania Trump on the Jumbotron.

The President was shown in between shots of military servicemembers. The crowd went from cheering the military to almost unanimously booing President Trump. According to the Washington Post, the boos were so loud they reached “almost 100 decibels.”

It was a rude awakening for the President who usually holds his rallies in much friendlier places. Trump received only 5% of the popular vote in Washington, D.C. in the 2016 election and is not popular in the city.

Fans also started cheering “lock him up!” at the President, referencing the ongoing impeachment hearings as well as the President’s famous “lock her up!” mantra he used during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump greeted with boos and with ‘lock him” up chants at World Series last night.

pic.twitter.com/boAyiRtxTd — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 28, 2019

The main broadcast camera caught the President’s reaction as he realized the crowd was booing him.

Look how Trump’s face changes when he realizes an entire stadium is booing him pic.twitter.com/E46rzbzmbl — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 28, 2019

The President left before the 9th inning of the game. It was the only game he attended at Nationals Park.

Even though game 7 was in Houston, President Trump was booed again in Nationals Park when one of his 2020 campaign commercials was shown on the big screen.

#Trump attempted to bounce back from the boo birds that showered him at his #WorldSeries appearance with a Game 7 campaign commercial at the viewing party at #Nats stadium and…..everyone booed again. He has to accept the fact that his approval rating in DC is just not very high pic.twitter.com/Qo2TJhQ20g — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 31, 2019

The President hasn’t tweeted or spoken about the boos.

