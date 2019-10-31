Nationals World Series Champions Gear & Apparel

And that’s a wrap!

For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals have won the World Series. Beginning as the Montreal Expos in 1969, the Nats have brought a baseball title to the nation’s capital 50 years later. Washington outlasted the Houston Astros in seven games to take the Fall Classic.

And now you can get the latest Nationals World Series swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Celebrate all offseason with a brand new Nats jersey, shirt, hat, hoodie, collectible, or something else to commemorate this historic moment.

Shop the entire Washington Nationals team store for more gear at Fanatics.

Keep reading to find out how to get the latest Nationals championship merchandise: