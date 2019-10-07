Giants Could Be Down 3 Star Players On Thursday Night

The excitement in New York has quickly dwindled down since the exhilarating last-second victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

Since then, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has averaged 203.5 yards passing per game while accounting for just two touchdowns to three interceptions. However, Jones’ struggles can be correlated to the plethora of injuries suffered to an already talent hungry skill group in New York.

Yet, if the rumblings out of the Giants building hold any truth, the team may be more talent deprived in Week 6 than they’ve previously been at any point this season.

Saquon Not Expected to Play

Saquon Barkley had New York Giants fans’ ears perking over the weekend with a soundbite that he believed he could be back for Thursday night’s game vs. the Patriots. Head coach Pat Shurmur was quick to put an end to that to the excitement on Tuesday. While the Giants coach stated it is still a “possibility” that Saquon suits up vs. the Pats, it is perceived as a highly unlikely outcome within the Giants building.

Thursday will likely mark the third consecutive game with Barkley not at the Giants’ disposal.

New York will also be without backup Wayne Gallman as he is dealing with a concussion. That leaves undrafted rookie Jon Hilliman, and fullback Eli Penny, as the only healthy rostered running backs for the Giants as of today.

Wayne Gallman being evaluated for concussion. Giants RB depth:

Jon Hilliman

FB/RB Eli Penny — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 6, 2019

Sterling Shepard Dealing with 2nd Concussion of the Season

Speaking of concussions, let’s move on to Sterling Shepard. For the second time in 2019 the New York Giants wideout has been placed in concussion protocol. Shepard’s first sustained head injury of the season came back in Week 1, causing the former Oklahoma Sooner to miss the following game, returning to action in Week 3.

Shepard’s most recent concussion seems destined to keep him out of the G-Men’s lineup for not only Week 6, but the foreseeable future.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard has another concussion, and will likely be out a while, according to a source. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 7, 2019

A concussion is not an injury to play with, especially when it’s a player’s second in less than a month.

Coach Shurmur on Sterling Shepard: He’s in the protocol. He’ll be back on the field when they say it’s time. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 7, 2019

While the Giants have yet to officially rule out Shepard playing on Thursday night. It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion at this point. The fact that the Giants play on Thursday night makes it essentially impossible for Shepard to clear protocol in time for the New England matchup. Even if he did, it’s probably not in the best interest of Shepard, or the Giants franchise. Especially considering how they’ve dealt with Shepard’s concussion history to this point.

Listen, if you care at all about player safety, you have up be livid about how the Giants have handled both of Sterling Shepard’s concussions. How do you let him back into BOTH games? — Ethan in a Nova Scotian cottage not doing my job (@EthanGSN) October 7, 2019

Expect Shepard to miss at least two games, as New York takes a careful approach to their number one wideout’s rehab.

Evan Engram Dealing With Knee Issue

Arguably the Giants best playmaker to date this season is also, you guessed it, dealing with an injury. Evan Engram has a knee injury that would have kept the tight end out of practice on Monday, had they held a practice. That’s not good news when you have a game on Thursday.

The Giants didn't practice today, but they projected that RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) would have been limited. Same for LB Lorenzo Carter (neck), LB Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and LT Nate Solder (ankle). TE Evan Engram (knee) would not have practiced. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 7, 2019

The initial prognosis of Engram’s knee issue was bleak. Tuesday gifted us with a better viewpoint on the stud tight end’s potential availability for Thursday night.

No brace on left knee for Evan Engram. Saquon Barkley moving well during media access. Both participating in individual drills. No Sterling Shepard.

Expect Giants to be smart on short week. At this point I’ll be surprised if we see either vs Patriots considering all circumstances pic.twitter.com/qVTrzaq8XS — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 8, 2019

Engram practiced without a brace, while also taking part in individual drills, and by all accounts moved without many, if any, limitations.

Still, there is a belief that the Giants will possibly hold out their number one receiving weapon. They are already behind the eight ball in terms of talent dwindling injuries throughout the roster, and they face off with arguably the best team in football on Thursday.

Sending Daniel Jones out to face off with a Bill Belichick-led Patriots team on a short week without the likes of Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram would be a disservice to the rookie signal-caller.

Engram, who is top three in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by a tight end this season will be desperately missed if he does indeed sit out.

