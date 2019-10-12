Giants Sign Former Ravens Starter, Bolster Running Back Corps

New York Giants fans had seen enough of the Jon Hilliman, Elijhaa Penny one-two punch in the G-Men backfield and apparently so has the organization.

Midway through the fourth quarter in Foxborough on Thursday night, with the Giants trailing by just seven points to the undefeated New England Patriots, Hilliman reeled in a screen pass, only to cough it up. The fumble would be returned by Kyle Van Noy for a 22 yard touchdown, essentially sealing a Patriots win, and Hilliman’s fate with the team.

Hillman, who fumbled the ball twice on just 33 touches as a Giant, was cut on Friday afternoon. To fill the void left behind in the Giants backfield, New York brought in a veteran playmaker, with an intriguing skill set.

Giants Sign Javorius “Buck” Allen

With Saquon Barkley still making his way back from an ankle sprain, and backup running back Wayne Gallman currently in concussion protocol, the Giants have decided to kick the tires on former Ravens starting running back Buck Allen.

Allen was a fourth-round draft pick out USC in the 2015 NFL Draft for the Baltimore Ravens. He would win the starting gig following Week 10 of his rookie season. From that point on Allen would compile 512 yards over the final six games of the 2015 regular season.

The running back seemed primed to lock down a starting job moving forward. However, Allen quickly fell out of favor within the Baltimore offense as the team opted to feature players such as Terrence West and Kenneth Dixon.

Allen would stick around Baltimore for a few more seasons, being used sparingly as a goal line and third-down back.

In 2019 Allen had a cup of coffee with the New Orleans Saints before the team placed the running back on IR less than two months after his signing.

Buck Allen is a Playmaker in the Passing Game

While Saquon Barkley is currently eyeing a return to the Giants lineup in Week 7, nothing is certain at this point. Even if Barkley were to play in New York’s next game, Allen may still find himself in a crucial role within the Giants game plan.

Allen is a real threat catching the football out of the backfield. Allen has compiled a total of 129 receptions over his four year NFL career, 126 of which were accounted for over the three seasons that Allen played in more than eight games.

New York has been aching for a player that Daniel Jones can trust in the flats. Hilliman and Penny were essentially nonexistent in the receiving game for the Giants. The two running backs totaled just five receptions between the both of them over the first six weeks of the season.

The Giants are hungry for playmakers, not just at the running back position. Sterling Shepard is dealing with his second concussion of the season while leading receiver Evan Engram missed Thursday’s contest with a knee injury. The Giants need viable options in the passing game, yet more than anything, they simply need bodies. Allen checks off both boxes.

