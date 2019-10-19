NFL Betting Lines: Week 7 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

There were three quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2019 draft: Kyler Murray at No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, Daniel Jones at No. 6 to the New York Giants and Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 to the Washington Redskins. It’s possible the only game in the 2019 season to feature two rookie starting QBs is this Sunday’s Cardinals at Giants matchup.

Murray has started since Week 1, while Jones took over for Eli Manning after Week 2. Haskins has yet to start a game and the Redskins don’t appear to be in any hurry to do so. Another rookie quarterback is starting currently and that’s sixth-rounder Gardner Minshew of the Jacksonville Jaguars. His Jags don’t play the Cardinals or Giants this year. New York was down three key offensive players last Thursday night in a blowout loss in New England in running back Saquon Barkley, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Sterling Shepard. Looking good for the first two to return from injury against Arizona. The Giants are 3-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but on a seven-game October losing streak.

Minshew’s Jaguars, meanwhile, visit the winless Cincinnati Bengals, who appear to have no long-term plan with lame-duck quarterback Andy Dalton. Perhaps the Bengals could turn to rookie third-round pick Ryan Finley? This week isn’t likely, but Finley figures to get a look sooner or later. Cincinnati is +3.5 and 1-7 ATS at online betting sites in its past eight at home.

There’s one playoff rematch from the 2018 season on Sunday and that’s the Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts. In a Wild-Card round game in January, Andrew Luck led a Colts 21-7 upset in Houston. That would prove to be the last NFL win for Luck, who retired this preseason. Jacoby Brissett has played well in his place, and the Colts have a bit of an advantage here coming off their bye week. Indy is -1 and has won 14 of the past 17 at home against Houston.

Texans-Colts isn’t the only game, though, featuring two playoff teams from last season. That’s also the case with the Sunday night matchup and the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. Those teams didn’t play each other in the postseason, with the Eagles losing in the divisional round in New Orleans and the Cowboys falling in the same round at the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys swept the Eagles in 2018 on the way to the NFC East title. Dallas is a 3-point favorite, but Philly has won 10 of its past 13 night games.

