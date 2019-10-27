NFL Betting Lines: Week 8 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

With the first pick of the 2015 NFL Draft in Chicago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took Florida State quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston at No. 1 overall. With the next selection, the Tennessee Titans drafted Oregon quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota.

In Week 1 that season, Tennessee went to Tampa and rolled 42-14 behind a stellar four-touchdown game from Mariota. Winston wasn’t bad himself in throwing for two scores. The future looked so bright for both quarterbacks and teams. This Sunday, the Titans and Bucs play for the first time since and in Nashville. Mariota’s run looks over in Tennessee as he was benched for Week 7, and Winston’s future is very tenuous in Tampa as he continues to turn the ball over.

The Bucs are off their bye week but are 2.5-point underdogs on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Tampa Bay has just four wins in its past 21 road games.

The Carolina Panthers will not get back starting quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton this week. He hasn’t played since Week 2 due to a foot injury. The Panthers were 0-2 under Newton, the former NFL MVP, but have gone 4-0 behind 2018 undrafted free agent Kyle Allen. Newton returned to practice this week but hasn’t been cleared to play, and the team probably doesn’t want to mess with success as it is. The Panthers, out of their bye week, are 6-point underdogs at online sports betting sites at the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers, who are an ugly 2-15 ATS in their past 17 as a favorite.

The New England Patriots remain unbeaten and the clear favorites on the odds to win the Super Bowl. However, they have played just one team currently with a winning record. Finally, the schedule gets a bit tougher this week as the Cleveland Browns come to town. Baker Mayfield and Co. are a disappointing 2-4 out of their bye week, but the talent is certainly there. The Patriots are -13 and are on a 19-game home winning streak.

Bit of extra rest for the Denver Broncos as last Thursday they were blown out by the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, Denver visits the Indianapolis Colts, who are off a big home win over the Houston Texans. Indy is a 6.5-point favorite and 6-1 ATS in its past seven at home in this series.

The scuffling Chicago Bears came out of their bye in Week 7 and were dominated by the New Orleans Saints. This week, another preseason Super Bowl contender but disappointing team visits Soldier Field in the Los Angeles Chargers, who find new ways to lose each week. Chicago is -4 and 8-3 ATS in its past 11 as a home favorite.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.