NFL Betting Lines: Week 5 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

The Dallas Cowboys played in a potential NFC Championship Game preview in Week 4 and lost at the New Orleans Saints despite not allowing a touchdown. The Cowboys play in another of those type games in the marquee matchup of Week 5 on Sunday in hosting the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys and Packers both lead or co-lead their respective divisions.

Aaron Rodgers has largely had his way against Dallas as the Packers have won seven of the past eight in the series, including two victories in the playoffs. The teams last met in Week 5 of the 2017 season in Dallas and Green Bay won 35-31. Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com this time and are 2-6 ATS in the past eight in this series.

The Saints were without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees against Dallas and will be again this week as they host the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs were shocking 55-40 winners at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, a franchise record for points scored. Tampa Bay stunned New Orleans 48-40 in Week 1 last year in the Big Easy behind a huge day from former Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick … and then the Saints won their next 10 games. New Orleans is -3 at online betting sites but 2-7 ATS in its past nine overall.

The New York Giants have turned their season around by inserting rookie quarterback Daniel Jones into the lineup as the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke has led the team to back-to-back wins. Jones will face his toughest opponent yet, though, on Sunday in the visiting Minnesota Vikings. New York is +5.5 and 1-6 ATS in its past seven as a home dog.

The other New York team, the Jets, come out of their bye at 0-3 but are hoping to have starting quarterback Sam Darnold return from contracting mono (could be a game-time call). He only played Week 1 and New York’s offense has been terrible without him with just a single touchdown. It’s the first time in Jets history they managed only one touchdown from scrimmage after three games. The Jets are 13.5-point underdogs at the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is on extra rest after an upset win last Thursday in Green Bay. The Eagles have covered one of their past 10 as home favorites.

Good Sunday night matchup as the Indianapolis Colts visit the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Colts 31-13 in the Divisional Round of last season’s playoffs. That would prove to be the final NFL game for now-retired Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Unbeaten Kansas City is -11 and 15-3 straight up in its past 18 as a favorite.

