NFL Betting Lines: Week 6 Odds, Trends & Breakdowns

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans all traded up in the first round because there was a quarterback each was targeting and didn’t want to miss out on. At No. 2 overall, the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky out of North Carolina and that looks like a mistake in retrospect.

At No. 10 overall, the Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes from Texas Tech and that has become one of the best decisions any NFL team has ever made. Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP and is the favorite for this year. And at No. 12 overall, Houston selected Deshaun Watson from Clemson. Another inspired pick.

In one of the marquee matchups of Week 6, Watson’s Texans visit Mahomes’ Chiefs, with Kansas City a 4.5-point betting favorite on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. It’s the two stars’ first meeting as professionals. Kansas City did visit Houston in the 2017 season but Mahomes wasn’t the Chiefs’ starter then – Alex Smith was. Watson threw for five TDs in the loss. The favorite has won the past seven in this series.

It’s the second straight week with an NFL game from London and this one has a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Carolina Panthers “visit” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This concludes the season series as Tampa was a 20-14 upset winner in Charlotte on Thursday in Week 2. That was the last time Panthers starting QB Cam Newton played as he’s dealing with a foot injury and will sit again for this one. Carolina is -2 at online sports betting sites with Tampa having covered just one of its past 10 in October.

The New Orleans Saints will remain without future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees when they visit rookie sensation Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The heat and humidity in Florida with a 1 p.m. ET start could affect the Saints, who are used to their climate-controlled dome. The Saints are +1 but have covered 13 of their past 14 October games.

And it’s two struggling teams from the desert as the Atlanta Falcons visit the Arizona Cardinals, who are 2.5-point underdogs. Cardinals No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury did get their first NFL victory last Sunday in Cincinnati. The Falcons were expected to be a potential playoff contender but are 1-4 and 0-3 on the road. The job status of Atlanta coach Dan Quinn gets more tenuous with each loss. Atlanta is 2-10 ATS in its past 12 road games.

