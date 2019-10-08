Raiders Trade for Former 2nd-Round Pick, Bolster Wide Receiver Corps

The Oakland Raiders are feeling themselves at the moment. They faced off with their former star defensive end Khalil Mack on Sunday and things went incredibly well. Not only did they contain Mack for the majority of the game, but they also defeated the Chicago Bears thanks in large part to the performance of numerous players acquired in the Mack trade.

Oakland figured they’d keep the wheeling and dealing going on Monday, and cap off their London trip in style.

The Raiders have struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills to add another receiving weapon for the Derek Carr-led aerial attack.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Raiders Trade for Zay Jones

The Raiders are kicking the tires on a former 2017 second-round draft pick out of East Carolina. They’ll send a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Bills in exchange for the services of an NCAA record-holding wideout in Zay Jones, as ESPN’s Chris Mortensen revealed.

The @Bills have traded WR Zay Jones to @Raiders for 2021 fifth round pick #BillsMafia — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 8, 2019

This is the second trade for a wideout Oakland has made recently. Prior to this the Raiders struck a deal with the Green Bay Packers to acquire receiver/return Trevor Davis. The former Packer wasted no time getting acquainted with the Oakland offense, as he led the team in receptions, and was second in receiving yards last game.

While Davis was a welcomed depth addition for the Raiders receiving corp, hopes are likely higher for Jones.

Jones is the NCAA Division I all-time leader in career receptions with 399, along with the most in single-season catches at 158.

Jones was drafted by Buffalo with the obvious hope that he’d become their go-to target at wideout. The young pass-catcher seemed to take a big step forward after his quiet rookie campaign with a solid sophomore season. Jones led Buffalo in every receiving statistical category in 2018, including scoring seven touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Jones, it wasn’t enough for him to lock down a role in Buffalo moving forward. With the additions of John Brown and Cole Beasley in the offseason, he saw his role dwindle. Jones became essentially a non-factor in the Bills offense this season, catching just seven receptions over five games.

However, one team’s loss could be another team’s treasure.

Oakland Hungry for Playmakers Out Wide

The Raiders are one of the league’s surprise teams at the moment. Despite all the drama from the offseason, they’ve managed push their way to a 3-2 record, sitting just one game behind the vaunted Kansas City Chiefs. For all the good that has occurred in Oakland over the past month, they are still feeling the aftermath of losing Antonio Brown.

Oakland has failed to replace their perceived go-to target in the passing game. The Raiders are even more in need of another strong target in the passing game with their current top wideout, Tyrell Williams dealing with a foot injury. Williams missed the Week 5 contest against Chicago due to the injury. Without Williams in the lineup, no receiver had more than four receptions or 42 receiving yards.

The Raiders have already proven that they do not require a prolonged tenure with the team to see playing time, evident by Davis’ role in his inaugural game with the team. They have a bye week in Week 6, giving Jones two weeks to get acquainted with his new team and new quarterback. Jones has the chance to step into a starting role as early as Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers.

READ NEXT: Tevin Coleman Fantasy: Start or Sit 49ers RB in Week 5?