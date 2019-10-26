Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Teases Idea of Playing for Patriots

Although he’s a member of the Cleveland Browns, you can’t stop Odell Beckham from dreaming of the idea of playing for the New England Patriots.

As Beckham’s Browns prepare to play the Patriots in a Week 8 showdown that will likely dictate Cleveland’s chances of a playoff berth this season, the star wide receiver couldn’t help but gush of the idea of playing for the Patriots.

In fact, he admitted it was a goal of his to play with Tom Brady over the years.

“Two, three years ago, there was speculation that was going on,” Beckham Jr., who was traded from New York to Cleveland this past offseason, recalled. “I was willing and ready to go over there [to New England] at any point in time. That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady.”

He didn’t stop there when it came to his praise of the veteran quarterback, even going so far as to call him the greatest of all time.

“He’s not human to be playing the way he’s still playing,” Beckham Jr. said of the 42-year-old Brady. “Decisive decisions, knows how to manage a game. Plays offense and defense with the way that he plays. He’s just very smart. He’s the best to ever do it. I don’t think anybody could really argue it. He’s just the greatest. I definitely want some of the water that he’s drinking.”

Odell Beckham Costs Too Much Money for Pats

As Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub breaks down, it’s likely unlikely that Bill Belichick would have offered anything close to what the Browns gave the New York Giants over the offseason in order the acquire the 26-year-old receiver — a first-round pick, third-round pick and Jabril Peppers.

Furthermore, Beckham’s big contract likely would have scared off Belichick — we know he doesn’t commit big money to any of his players not named Brady.

“The Patriots reportedly made a call on Beckham Jr., but it’s unlikely that Bill Belichick would have legitimately bested the Browns’ offer (a first-round pick, third-round pick, and 2017 first-round pick Jabrill Pepppers), nor would he have had a real interest in adding Beckham Jr.’s mammoth contract to the New England books for the next four years. Belichick has always made moves for the talent when made available, but it’s always been relatively cost-effective in the grand scheme of things.”

Beckham has four years left on his five-year, $90 million deal — in other words, he’s earning $18 million per year — the third-highest paid receiver for the 2019 season.

The highest-paid receiver currently on the Patriots is the recently acquired Mohamed Sanu — who earns $6.5 million this season and ranks 39th in the league.

Beckham Likely Won’t Ever Have Opportunity to Play With Brady

With all of that said, it’s a nice pipe dream to at least fathom the idea of Beckham playing with Brady and the Patriots — although it’s probably not ever going to happen with Brady possibly retiring after this season.

Although it didn’t work out with Antonio Brown, we know how well Brady plays when he’s pairing up with a mega star receiver. Remember when Brady and Randy Moss broke just about every major passing record during the 2007 season?

While the Brady-Beckham pairing will never come to fruition, that can’t stop us from dreaming about it.