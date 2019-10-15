WATCH: Geronimo Allison Left Motionless After Brutal Hit Against Lions

The Green Bay Packers aren’t strangers to seeing one of their own left motionless after a helmet-to-helmet hit this season, but recurrence doesn’t make it any easier.

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison took a brutal shot to the head/jaw area against Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker III’s helmet Monday night during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Allison was spun around from the contact and did not move after hitting the turf, leading team trainers to run onto the field and attend to him.

The Packers’ fourth-year receiver was able to come off the field under his own power and briefly went into the medical tent before jogging off into the locker room, where he was reportedly being evaluated for a concussion and a chest injury. He was ruled out of the remainder of the game.

Walker, who could clearly be seen going for the ball and not a hit during the replay, was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play in a questionable decision that likely drew its justification from the resulting impact it appeared to have on Allison. It was a call the ESPN broadcasters Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland contested during Monday night’s broadcast, despite both hoping Allison was OK.

Other members of the media, including Green Bay Press-Gazette beat writer Ryan Wood, were also left wondering what Walker could have done differently on the play during an NFL season where highly-criticized calls seem to come every week.

I'm really, really not sure what Tracy Walker is supposed to do there. Looked like a penalty only because Geronimo Allison was hurt. Walker clearly going for the ball, which he has every right to play. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 15, 2019

Allison was leading the Packers with three catches for 40 yards when he exited the game, but he also dropped a third-down pass on the team’s opening drive. He would have dropped a second one if not for a defensive holding call.

Rough Night Gets Rougher for Packers Passing Game

The Packers are already limited in their passing game without star wideout Davante Adams, who missed his second straight game after suffering a turf toe injury in Week 4 against the Eagles. Though, things were especially rough around the edges early against the Lions.

In addition to Allison’s drop, running back Aaron Jones watched a would-be touchdown pass bounce off of his hands as he ran wide open up the middle of the field. It nearly killed the Packers’ drive that, nine plays later, ended with a touchdown anyway, thanks to the saving grace of a costly Detroit penalty on fourth down.

The Packers also saw second-year wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling knocked out of the game briefly after getting his right leg pinched under Aaron Jones as he was brought down on a run. Valdes-Scantling returned for the start of the second half and made a 46-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

The bobbled pass that cost the Packers most, though, was one that came early in the fourth quarter. Rodgers threw low to Darrius Shepherd, who allowed the ball to bounce off his chest pads and into the hands of Lions cornerback Justin Coleman for an interception he took 55 yards back into Green Bay territory.

