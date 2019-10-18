Patrick Mahomes’ Knee Injury: Dislocated Patella Recovery Time

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been diagnosed with a dislocated patella, per NFL Network’s James Palmer. Mahomes’ exact return timeline has not been announced, but we should know more after the MRI results are revealed.

“I’d say Mahomes was in the X-Ray room roughly 2 minutes when word of him being ruled out came down from the Chiefs…Patrick Mahomes suffered a patella (kneecap) dislocation. I’m told there was no break. MRI will reveal if there is any ligament damage,” Palmer noted in subsequent tweets.

Action Network’s Darren Rovell cited a doctor’s report that Mahomes’ return timeline could range anywhere from two-to-three weeks in a best-case scenario, to what could be as much as eight weeks if it is a more serious situation. It is important to note that this timeline is just a projection based on the little info that is known so far about the severity of the injury.

“Injury projection for Patrick Mahomes from @BrianColeMD, Assoc Chairman Dept of Orthopaedics Rush U Medical Center: ‘If patella dislocation with no loose piece of cartilage, could be 2-3 weeks soonest. If loose piece knocked off the femur or patella would need 6-8 weeks,’” Rovell tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported the Chiefs “Will Not Know More Until the Images”

Patrick Mahomes heading to the X-Ray room at Mile High. pic.twitter.com/Qky8Glikvt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 18, 2019

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out, most reports on the extent of Mahomes’ injury are speculation at this point. The Chiefs noted they will not know the specifics of the injury until they see the images.

“Despite the multiple medical opinions being offered on Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury tonight, the Chiefs “will not know more until the images”, per league source. MRI will reveal the extent of the damage and how much time Mahomes will miss…Chiefs will be awaiting MRI results on Patrick Mahomes’ right knee Friday, but one league source said that ‘if there’s no damage, the best case would be around three weeks.’ But that’s best case. Worst is downright dreary for the Chiefs, their fans and the league as a whole,” Schefter tweeted.

Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor reported that Mahomes has a dislocated kneecap noting this diagnosis would be a “positive sign.”

“Hearing early indications are that Patrick Mahomes has a dislocated knee[cap] but at the moment it looks like it isn’t fractured, per a source. MRI coming tomorrow when we’ll know more, but it’s a positive early sign,” Paylor reported on Twitter.

Mahomes Was Previously Diagnosed With a Sprained Ankle After Week 1

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes waves off a cart and walks off the field, limping and in clear pain. Matt Moore is on in relief, but everyone’s attention is inside that visiting locker room where Mahomes was headed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

Mahomes has been battling an ankle injury since the Chiefs-Jaguars Week 1 matchup when the quarterback was diagnosed with a sprained ankle. Since then, Mahomes has had multiple plays where he reaggravated the injury. Mahomes previously noted that he did no believe his injury was impacting his play.

It is unclear whether Mahomes’ latest injury is in any way related to the previous situation with his ankle. Given it is his knee, the injury is believed to be different. Earlier this season, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that the team would not put their quarterback in “harm’s way.”

“We’re not going to put him in harm’s way,” Reid noted to ESPN prior to the most recent injury. “That’s not how we roll here. If we thought it was going to hurt him down the road, he wouldn’t be in there.”

Mahomes was seen walking around the locker room after the game speaking with teammates with a sleeve around his leg.