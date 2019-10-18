101 Best Patriots Gifts: The Ultimate List

The best Patriots gifts are unique, thoughtful, practical, and useful. But most importantly, they let the New England fans display their team pride and show support every day.
So we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best gift ideas for the Pats fan. Whether it’s gear and apparel, electronics, home decor, collectibles, auto accessories, tailgate and party necessities, or something else, you’ll be sure to find the perfect present for the Patriots-loving fan on your gift list.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let everyone know who your No. 1 quarterback is with the Tom Brady No. 12 Patriots Game Jersey by Nike.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, the jersey features mesh side panels for extra breathability, Brady’s name and number 12 in screen print graphics, a tagless collar, and a tailored-fit design, which helps with movement and comfort.
The jersey pictured above is Navy, but it’s also available in Red and White, as well as women’ sizes and youth sizes.
These men’s Nike Game Jerseys fit true to size. It’s recommended ordering a size larger if you prefer a looser fit or up two sizes if you plan on layering underneath the jersey.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
If you’re looking for a different style of Patriots jersey, check out the Nike Vapor Untouchable Limited Edition Player Jersey, which is highlighted by its on-field design style and stitched twill name and numbers.
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, other features include embroidered accents, a metallic-effect NFL shield at the collar, a satin twill woven jock tag, a Chainmaille Mesh Grill at the front neck and back seam lines for an authentic look, a tagless collar, a vapor untouchable limited chassis. This officially licensed jersey is machine washable, but it’s recommended you line dry it.
This particular jersey is for Julian Edelman, but it’s available for other players, including Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
When it comes to the best Patriots gifts, a jersey is a great choice. And the Nike Vapor Untouchable Custom Elite Jersey is in a league of its own as you can get any name and number on it. It also boasts lots of innovative technology for superior construction, style, and comfort.
The athletic cut jersey is made of 88 percent polyester and 12 percent spandex and that 4-way stretch woven fabric is designed to give you full range of motion and flexibility. There are also laser perforations for added breathability. Those help check the “Comfort” box.
Other features include a metallic-effect NFL shield stitched on the collar, embroidered graphics, chain-mail mesh grill at the front neck, and a tagless collar. It’s machine washable but it’s recommended to be line dried.
Note: Customized items from Fanatics are final and can’t be canceled, changed, returned, or refunded after the order has been placed.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Throw support behind the Patriots and the United States’ service members with the Tom Brady Salute to Service Limited Edition Jersey from Nike.
The Salute to Service is designed to honor our service members, veterans, and their families. The NFL doesn’t profit from any sales.
The Camo jersey is made of 100 percent recycled polyester and is highlighted by a Salute to Service ribbon and American flag sleeve patches.
Other features include a satin twill woven jock tag, screen print name, numbers, and Pats logo, and a tonal NFL shield collar. It’s machine washable and it’s recommended you tumble dry low.
Check out the entire line of New England Patriots Salute to Service Gear, including jerseys, shirts, hoodies, and hats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carry your cash and cards in style with the NFL New England Patriots Embroidered Leather Billfold Wallet from Rico Industries.
Made of genuine cowhide black leather the billfold is embroidered with a large Patriots logo in the middle. There are slots for your debit card, credit cards, driver’s license, and other cards. The slots make it easy to retrieve your cards as does the separate compartment for your cash.
Designed for longevity, protection, and security, the billfold measures approximately 3 inches by 4 inches and is very lightweight. It’s the perfect size to easily carry around in a pocket or bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your Pats fan likes wallets, but you want a different style than the bi-fold, take a look at the Patriots Embossed Leather Tri-Fold Wallet from Rico Industries.
The Tan wallet is made of genuine cowhide leather and is constructed to be extra durable thanks to the quality stitching. It features the Patriots name and logo embossed into the front. It has multiple card slots, including areas for your ID card, debit card, credit cards, and more. And, of course, a slot for your cash that makes it easy to retrieve.
Measuring approximately 4.25 inches by 3.25 inches, the tri-fold wallet easily fits into one of your pants pockets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Winter is almost here and it’s bringing the cold weather with it. But the oversized Patriots 12th Man Plush Raschel Throw from Northwest is designed to keep you warm during those frigid days, whether you’re at the stadium cheering on the Pats or curled up on the couch.
Measuring 80 inches by 60 inches, the blanket is large enough to keep the biggest fans cozy.
The blanket is made of 100 percent polyester and features 12th Man signature graphics of the Patriots official logo and wordmarking and has the team color binding around the edges. The colors are designed to minimize fading, too.
The soft throw is also machine washable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help your New England fan sleep in style and comfort with this Patriots Full/Queen Comforter & 2 Sham Set from The Northwest Company.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the set includes a comforter that measures 86 inches by 86 inches and shams that measure 20 inches by 30 inches. It features heat transfer design of the team logo and name in vibrant colors.
All pieces of the set are machine washable. This is also available in King Size,
This set is for the comforter and shams only. If you want matching sheets, take a look at these Patriots Queen Size Sheets from The Northwest Company, which includes fitted and flat sheets and 2 pillow cases.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Perfect any couch, chair, or bed, these Patriots Throw Zippered Pillow Cases from MT-Sports will let everyone know they’re in Patriots Country.
Each pillow is made of 100 percent soft polyester and they’re also environmentally-friendly. Adorned it team colors, each pillow case has the team name and logo on it. It’s recommended you machine them wash them in cold water.
They are available in 2 sizes — 18 inches by 18 inches (pictured) or 12 inches by 20 inches, which are more rectangular.
Note: these are only the pillow cases. Check out these pillow inserts that are available in both 18 by 18 inches and 12 by 20 inches. These should fit perfectly in the Pats pillow cases.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re interested in a cool, football-themed pillow for the New England fan on your Patriots gifts list, then check out this 3D football model from The Northwest Company.
Made of 100 percent polyester (both the outer shell and the fiber fill), the pillow measures 19.5 inches long, 12 inches wide, and 2 inches thick. It’s an officially licensed product and features an applique Patriots logo. And, of course, it’s shaped like a football so it’s perfect for game days on the couch.
This pillow is ideal for couches, chairs, beds, and anywhere in the fan cave.
It’s recommended you spot clean it only — don’t put in the washing machine!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to the best Patriots gifts for fans of video games, this New England Oversized Gaming Chair from Imperial is ideal.
The chair has memory foam in the seat and padded armrest for added comfort. The base features 350mm black powder coated nylon with a tilt mechanism. The headrest has an embroidered Patriots logo. Another cool highlight is the pouch on the back of the backseat designed to store gaming accessories safely and securely.
It is surely oversized, with the following measurements: backseat height 30 inches, backrest width 22 inches, seat width 22 inches, seat depth 20 inches, and the chair height can be adjusted between 46 and 50 inches.
It’s also officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Play your video games in style with this New England-themed XBox One Controller Decal, which features the Patriots logo and words “Go Pats.” The design is officially licensed by the NFL.
It’s thin, lightweight and features 3M adhesive backing, so you know it’s a quality product. The decal is designed to not only show off Patriots pride, but it offers protection for your controller. The decal itself is scratch-resistant for added durability.
The colors are bright and vivid and designed not to fade. The decal is easy to put on and take off.
And the perfect game to pair with this controller decal? Why Madden NFL 20 for XBox One, of course.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re an shopping for a Patriots fan who likes to tailgate, then this cornhole set from Wild Sports definitely needs to be on your list.
The officially licensed bundle includes 2 durable, wooden boards measuring 2 feet by 4 feet. The boards are made of 1/8-inch plywood and have collapsible legs for easy storage. There are horizontal braces on the back of the board for added support. Both boards have a vinyl graphic showing off the Patriots logo in team colors. Each board weighs about 16 pounds.
Also included are 8 regulation size bean bags (6 inches by 6 inches, 16 ounces). Each bag is double stitched and has weather-resistant filler.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got your New England Patriots cornhole board set ready to go, it might be time to get some backup bags in your favorite team’s design.
These bags from Victory Tailgate are officially licensed and come in a set of 8 — 4 of each team color. They are regulation size and weight (6 inches by 6 inches and 15-16 ounces) and made of heavy-duty 10 ounce duck cloth fabric and are double-stitched on all the seams for added durability. They are filled with whole kernel corn, which is what the pros use.
You’ll also get a carrying case for easy storage and transport.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We know how serious Patriots fans take their pre-game parties, so be the star of the tailgate with the Cook & Carry Slow Cooker by Crock-Pot.
It has a 6-quart capacity so you can be sure nobody will go hungry at the next game get-together. The cooker is adorned with New England’s unmistakable logo in team colors.
Featuring a travel-friendly glass lid that locks, the slow cooker has high and low cook modes as well as a warming option. The interior oval stoneware is removable and dishwasher safe, as is the glass lid.
Not only do you receive a recipe booklet, but you also get a 16-ounce Little Dipper Food Warmer as an added bonus. The Little Dipper is perfect for dips and sauces.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Rawlings Gameday Elite Folding Chair is one of the best Patriots gifts you can get for the fan who loves to tailgate.
Durable and easy to fold, the chair features a mesh back so you will get maximum air flow and breathability. It has the Pats logo on the front and back of the chair.
It also features a built-in drink pocket on the arm rest, a carrying strap, and it has a 225 pound weight limit.
Of course, you don’t have to be a tailgater to enjoy this chair. It’s ideal for the beach, BBQs, parties, or anywhere you want to sit and show off your Patriots pride.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Help the Patriots fan on your gifts list stand out at the next tailgate party or BBQ with the Rawlings 3-Piece Furniture Kit, which features 2 chairs and a table.
Highlighted by the Patriots logo in bright team colors, each chair is durably built and can hold up to 250 pounds. There is a drink pocket on the left arm. The table also has the Pats logo and 2 drink holders. Each piece easily collapses for simple transport.
Officiallty licensed by the NFL, each kit comes with a handy canvas bag for easy and protective storage when not in use.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep out of the sun or rain in style at the tailgate parties or BBQs or beaches with the Patriots canopy from Coleman.
The canopy is generously sized at 10 feet by 10 feet, so there will be plenty of room for everyone to fit under. It’s also lightweight at just over 30 pounds.
The canopy, which is highlighted by the Patriots team colors and logo brightly on display, features UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s harmful rays. It’s also water-resistant so you don’t need to worry about getting wet during inclement weather.
The one-piece steel frame is easy to set up and the canopy folds down quickly for simple storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This large Patriots cooler from Logo Brands holds up to 24 cans, keeping your favorite drinks of choice for hours.
Made of strong and durable 600 denier polyester, it has a heat-sealed, leakproof interior liner. Featuring a large embroidered Patriots logo and brightly designed in team colors, it has a front zipper pocket for added storage.
It has a comfortable carrying strap for easy transport and also includes a handle on the top. Another cool highlight is the attached bottle opener.
The cooler is the perfect gift for tailgates, the beach, BBQs, and many other social functions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If a different style is what you’re looking for, take a closer look at the Patriots 48-Can Rolling Cooler from Logo Brands.
The exterior is made of 100 percent polyester and the interior has a heat-sealed, leak-proof lining, so there will be no messes. It’s also big enough to hold 48 12-ounce cans of your favorite beverage and ice. There are also additional pockets (both zipped and mesh) for extra storage.
- It features a pull out handle with in line wheels so it’s easy to transport anywhere you need to go. If you’re on different terrain like a beach where it might be tough to pull through sand, the cooler is equipped with backpack straps so you can carry it.
The New England Patriots logo is embroidered on one of the front zip pockets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Most football fans already have the grill and the food ready for game day. Now you’ll need something to cook it with. The 3-Piece BBQ Set by Sportula will get the job done and let everyone know they’re eating in Patriots Country.
The heavy duty set includes a spatula with a laser-cut Pats logo, a matching fork and tongs, all with hard maple handles for comfort, grip, and durability. Also the fork and spatula each feature a bottle opener on the handle. Each piece measures 22 inches in length.
The set also makes a perfect gift for the New England fan who loves to grill out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Everyone knows how important a grill is to a serious BBQ master and protection is a must to protect that investment. So one of the better Patriots gifts for the griller is a cover, like this deluxe one from Rico Industries.
Made of 100 percent vinyl, the deluxe cover is extra large and can cover grills up to 68 inches by 21 iinches by 35 inches. The cover is weather-resistant and features UV protection. It can easily be washed with soap and water.
The outer layer features a large Patriots logo in vibrant team colors, while the interior is made of soft flannel to provide excellent grill protection.
The hook and loop feature helps keep the cover securely fastened to the grill even during windy days.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There are aprons and then there are aprons. This Ultimate Grilling Patriots Apron from Team Sports America is like the swiss army knife of aprons.
It has it all — 5 pockets for BBQ tools, a rope cord with a retractable bottle opener, and even an insulated pocket to hold a bottle or can of your favorite beverage. Talk about covering all the bases. The master griller will never have to leave his or her station ensuring that overcooking won’t be an issue.
The apron is made of durable cotton canvas and features adjustable neck and waist straps, so it’s one size fits most.
It measures 24 inches wide by 35 inches long.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keeping with the cooking theme for Patriots-related gift ideas, this oven mitt and pot holder set from Pro Specialties Group is perfect for the fan who likes to cook inside for game day.
Made of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent cotton, the mitt offers protection when handling hot dishes and the pot holder helps keep table surfaces protected,
Lightweight at just 6 ounces, the set is one size fits most (for the mitt, that is). Both are in team colors and features the Patriots logo. Each has a hook on the end for easy hanging from a cabinet knob or wall.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This cool set of Patriots kitchen knives from Sports Vault is a perfect gift idea for any football-loving chef. There are 5 total kitchen knives in the package.
The set includes a chef’s knife, bread knife, carving knife, utility knife and a paring knife. Each features a 430 stainless steel blade and an ergonomic polypropylene non-slip handles. The knives are very easy to clean, though it is recommended you hand wash them to preserve their longevity and performance.
Each knife are in team colors and feature the Patriots logo in a printed design. They are officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all of the best Patriots gifts need to be football related. In fact, tons of Pats are avid golfers and this set of headcovers are wildly popular, useful, and will add a bit of flair to any golf bag.
Clubs aren’t cheap, especially those golf drivers, so this set of 3 headcovers will come in handy to protect that investment. The covers include a No. 1 for your driver and a No. 3 and X for your fairway woods, hybrids and rescues.
The covers themselves are made of durable Buffalo Vinyl and synthetic suede, meaning your club heads will be secure and protected from the clanking that occurs in your bag during the round. The same goes for your club shafts thanks to the protective nylon sock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This individual Patriots headcover will help protect your fairway woods or hybrid golf clubs. It will likely fit a 3, 4, or 5 wood best, though.
It is made of durable 420 Denier nylon in bright team colors and features the Patriots team name and logo in embroidery. There is a woven tag on the side to help identify the club.
Designed to be user-friendly, the headcover easily slides and goes on. It also provides excellent protection for the club’s head and hosel area.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Putters are definitely golf clubs that need a cover and this Patriots-themed blade putter cover not only will protect your club, but will also let everyone on the course know who you pull for on Sunday’s in the fall.
It designed specifically for blade putters, which have straighter and narrower club heads as opposed to mallet putters, which have larger club heads. It has a form-fitted design with 2 embroideries of the Patriots logo. It slips on and off easily of most blade putters, including those from Scotty Cameron, Callaway, Odyssey, Titleist, Ping, and more.
The cover dimensions are 7 1/4 inches by 1 3/4 inches by 7 3/4 inches and it weighs 0.2 pounds.
If you or the person on your shopping list has the other model, check out the Patriots mallet putter cover.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not only will this stand out on the course, but the Patriots Cart Golf Bag from Wilson is highly functional as it offers plenty of storage and club protection.
It features a 9 1/2 inch by 8 1/2 inch top with 14-way full length dividers including a putter well which will fit ones with oversized grips. The full-length dividers will help keep your clubs from tangling, reducing damage and are better for organization.
As for storage, there is a lot. In all there are 11 pockets. There are 2 full-length large garment side pockets, 3 velour pockets for valuables, 1 cooler pocket, 4 external pockets for golf accessories, and 2 side mesh base pockets.
Lightweight at just 5 pounds, the bag also includes a rain hood, umbrella sleeve, a cart strap loop, a towel ring, a glove holder, and a padded carry strap.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The highlight of the Team Effort Bucket II Patriots Cooler Cart Bag is its large, insulated thermal-lined beverage pocket that has an integrated drainage port so you can keep all your favorite beverages cold for the entire 18 holes.
Cooler golf bags are a newer trend as they provide the aforementioned larger cooling pocket without sacrificing other storage or functionality. Other storage includes velour lined valuables pockets with waterproof bonded zippers, range finder pocket, 2 apparel pockets, an accessory pocket, and a golf ball pocket. There is a 14-way top with a separate putter well.
Made of durable nylon, the bag also features a towel ring, glove holder, umbrella sleeve, a removable rain hood, molded rubber handles, and a pen sleeve.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your Patriots golf-loving fan likes to walk the course, then check out the Wilson Carry Stand Bag, which is very lightweight (just 4 pounds), yet highly functional.
Carry stand bags might not have all the storage of a cart bag, but they does have the space you need for all your gear. There are pockets for apparel, valuables, golf balls, other accessories, beverages, tees, range finders, and more. There is also a towel ring, rain hood, and umbrella holder.
Made of durable rip-stop polyester, the bag has an ergonomic 4-point double shoulder strap and a quick-release leg release for easy standing. The 4-way top has 2 full-length dividers for your clubs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to golf balls, they can be a little boring. Just a tiny white ball with some black lettering on them. That’s not the case with these Patriots logo balls from Team Golf.
Each ball has the Patriots logo in team colors imprinted on it. And the imprint is designed to be longlasting to keep the colors from fading or chipping to a minimum. They are regulation size and weight.
Show off your Pats pride on every shot. If you want some color to your game, take a look at the Patriots 3-Pack Golf Ball Set, one of each in the team’s primary colors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve already purchase the golf balls for the player on your gift list, maybe it’s time to add this pack of Patriots Tees from Team Golf.
The tees, which are made of durable wood, are 2 3/4 inches in length. They come in a pack of 175 in a storage jar complete with a lid bearing the Patriots logo.
There are 2 tee colors in the jar — Blue and Gray. Each tee is imprinted with the Patriots team name.
Tee it up with style this golf season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Golf towels say a lot about the player. So, if you’ve got a golfer who loves New England, why not get the Team Golf Patriots Golf Towel, which features an embroided team logo in vivid colors.
Made of a durable, absorbent cotton/rayon blend, the towel features a checkered scrubber design for easy, thorough cleaning of club heads and golf balls. You can also, of course, use it to wipe your hands and golf grips.
It measures 6 inches wide by 22 inches long and attaches easily to your golf bag thanks to a swivel clip, so there’s no need to remove it to use it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots Golf Umbrella from Team Golf is a great way to show off your team pride on and off the course.
Large at 62 inches, each umbrella is styled in the Pats’ colors and the logo and team name are printed on it twice each. It features a double canopy design which helps keep wind and water out.
The canopy itself is made of 100 percent nylon. The soft grip handle is comfortable and with a simple press of a button the umbrella opens.
NFL-themed golf umbrellas make great gifts for the football-loving players.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let everyone on the course know who you pull for on the gridiron with the NFL Patriots Divot Tool Pack, which comes with three golf ball markers. The magnetized markers feature the team’s logo on both sides.
The markers have a nickel color finish and the divot tool features a soft PVC insert with the NFL logo on it. Just pop out the market and simply attach it back on for easy storage.
Golfers need to keep divot repair tools in their bag or pocket. Let’s face it, it’s proper etiquette to fix divots after sending a patch of grass and dirt flying down the fairway shots. And it’s vital to tend to the indentations made in the ground when golf balls strikes the green on approach shots from the fairway or bunker.
Usually inexpensive, this divot tool is a great idea for a stocking stuffer when it comes to Patriots gifts.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Hit the golf course, office, or the town in style with the Patriots Nike Sideline Team Issue Performance Polo, which features Dri-Fit technology.
Dri-Fit technology is designed to wick moisture away from the body to keep you cool and dry. It also has UPF 40+ sun protection.
Other highlights include embroidered graphics, a two-button placket, side splits at waist hem, embroidered fabric applique, neck taping, droptail hem, and a tagless collar.
Officially licensed, the shirt is machine washable and available in White (pictured), Red, and Silver. Men’s sizes available are Small through 3XL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve been to a live football game, then you know how difficult and time consuming it can be to get through the security checkpoints. This Patriots “X-Ray” Stadium Friendly Transparent Mini Backup will help the stadium security easily see what you’re bringing into the game, making their job easier and the line move faster. Everybody wins.
The clear mini backpack, which is made of durable PVC, measures 9 inches high by 7 1/2 inches wide with a 3 1/4 inch gusset. But it’s got plenty of storage, including one large main compartment and front and side zippered pockets.
Other features include latched handles, a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying, and it collapses for compact storing.
It’s got a printed Patriots logo and officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cruise around town in style and comfort with this Patriots Steering Wheel Cover from Fremont Die that’s made of a soft combination of Polysuede and Mesh. A solid, non-slip grip is what you’ll get.
The cover will fit most 14- and 15-inch steering wheels and is designed to get a snug fit. The Patriots team name and logo is located at the top of the cover.
It’s officially licensed by the NFL and it includes application instructions on the packaging.
If you’re looking for a different style, take a look at the Patriots Leather Steering Wheel Cover, which has the team name and logo in three different locations. This is also officially licensed by the league.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
New England winters can be harsh — snow, sleet, ice, rain, wind, you name it. The Patriots Windshield Cover from Frostguard will help keep your windshield from frosting over and save you time by not having to spend 15 minutes defrosting and scraping.
Made of durable, weather-resistant PVC lining, the cover protects both your windshield, wiper blades, and side mirrors. It takes just seconds to attach and it provides a secure fit thanks to the elastic straps. It also comes with a storage pouch.
Standard size measures 60 by 40 inches and extra large is 68 by 40 inches, so you shouldn’t have a problem finding the right size for your vehicle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you don’t need a winter windshield protector, perhaps a better gift choice is the Patriots Sun Screen Shield from Team ProSports. There is nothing worse then getting into a scorching hot car that’s been in the sun all day.
Designed to block out 99 percent of harmful UVA and UVB sun rays, it is made of flexible PE bubble material. The screen, which measures 27 inches by 59 inches, also has reflective vinyl and cardboard. Featuring bright team colors, the shade has the Patriots logo and helps keep the interior of your car cool while protecting the interior.
It folds down quickly and easily for compact storage.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Patriots Pride is written all over the NFL Die Cut Window Film from Fremont Die, an officially licensed product.
Measuring about a foot in length, the film is made of lightweight, yet durable, perforated vinyl and easily attaches to your car’s window. It’s also a one-way vision decal so there won’t be any obstructions when driving.
To install, do these three steps: 1) clean the area to which you are going to put the sticker then peel the decal from its backing, 2) firmly apply the decal to the window, and 3) smooth it out from the center to the edges. Simple as that.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The NFL Rally Seat Cover from Fremont Die will make your seats stand out in New England Patriots red and blue.
Made of soft polyester with a urethane foam backing for extra comfort, the Patriots name and logo is a dye-sublimation print that won’t fade. It has a fastening system that will help you get a secure fit so there will be no sliding. It includes a black head rest cover.
Officially licensed and machine washable, the cover will fit most low-back bucket seats that have adjustable head rests. It also compatible with cars that have side-seat airbags and air sensors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Keep your spare tire protected and show off your team pride with the Patriots Tire Cover from Fremont Die.
The cover itself is black, but it has bright colors for the Patriots logo and team name that really pops. Who knows, the person stuck in traffic behind you might be a New York Jets fan. It fits securely over the back spare tire with an elastic cord that you can tighten.
The cover is available in 2 sizes — Standard, which fits tires 27 to 29 inches in diameter, and Large (30-32 inches). To clean it, simply soapy water and hose it off.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Patriots Chrome License Plate Frame from Rico Industries is guaranteed to let everyone know — wherever you go — who your favorite NFL squad is.
The premise is simple, but quite effective.
Made of sturdy metal with a chrome finish, the plate features the New England Patriots in words and also 2 team logos. There are two pre-drilled holes which makes for easy and quick mounting.
If you’re on a budget and have a car-crazed New England fan on your gift list, this license plate frame is one of the better Patriot gifts this holiday season.
Looking for a different style? Check out the Patriots Laser Inlaid Metal License Plate Tag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots Vinyl Heavy Duty Car Mat are ideal for the cars and football fanatic.
Made of 100 percent vinyl, the heavy duty mats are durable, stain-resistant, and excellent protection for your car, especially during the dreary and wet winter months. The Pats logo is in 3D and molded vibrantly on the each mat. And the nibbed backing will keep the mats firmly in place and minimize sliding.
The mats are very easy to clean; just hose them off when they become dirty. They are universally sized, so they should fit all vehicles and they’re also available in 3 models — front (pictured), rear, and cargo areas.
If vinyl isn’t your thing, the Patriots 2-Piece Embroidered Car Mats are made from polyester with a vinyl back.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let your guy lounge around the house in comfort and style with the Men’s Patriots Silk Touch Robe from The Northwest Company.
Made of 100 percent polyester the Navy robe is soft to the touch and features the Patriots logo embroidered on the left chest.
It measures 26 inches wide by 47 inches long and has a strap tie so it’s one size fits most. Another nice touch are the 2 front pockets.
When it comes to perfect Patriots gifts for men, the Silk Touch Lounge Robe is up there.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It might be closing in on winter time, but summer will be here before you know it. So a Patriots Beach Towel from The Northwest Company is a great gift idea for the New England supporter who likes to have fun in the sun.
Generously sized at 60 inches long and 30 inches wide, it’s made of a soft and comfortable cotton (52 percent) and polyester (48 percent) blend.
It features bright colors and includes a Patriots helmet and team logo. Your gift recipient — or if you’re getting it for yourself — will be surely stand out on the beach.
The towel is officially licensed by the NFL and is machine washable.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Some of the best Patriots gifts are the simplest, just like this Majestic Showtime Logo Cool Base T-Shirt, which features Cool Base technology.
Cool base technology is constructed with interlocking moisture-wicking fabrics and provides a lightweight feel that is super breathable and comfortable. Other highlights are heat-sealed graphics of the Pats logo, flatlock stitching, and a tagless collar. The shirt is machine washable and it’s recommended to tumble dry on low heat.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the shirt is available in sizes Small to 2XL.
If you’re interested in seeing other styles, take a look at all the New England Patriots T-Shirts available at Fanatics for men, women, and kids.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let everyone know who your favorite quarterback is while wearing the Tom Brady Patriots NFL ProLine by Fanatics Branded Women’s Authentic Stack Name & Number V-Neck T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent soft cotton, the Navy long sleeve T has a relaxed fit through the shoulders, chest, and waist.
It has screen print graphics of Brady’s name and number 12, a tagless collar, and it’s machine washable. The officially licensed shirt is available in sizes Small through 3XL.
Want more styles? Check out the entire line of New England Patriots T-Shirts for Women at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Get the kids started young with the Patriots Youth Magna Trainer Ultra Long Sleeve T-Shirt.
Made of 80 percent polyester and 20 percent cotton, the shirt has back neck taping, screen print graphics, rib-knit collar, a tagless collar, rounded droptail hem, and a crew neck. The officially licensed shirt is machine washable and it’s recommended to tumble dry on low heat. Sizes available are Youth Small to Youth XL.
Want to see more styles of Ts for the younger ones? Browse the entire selection of New England Patriots T-Shirts for Kids at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
When it comes to iPhone cases, there are plenty of options. But if you are buying a gift for a Patriots fan, then this is a no-brainer, the clear case with confetti design.
Made of 100 percent plastic, the case fits the following iPhones: 6 Plus/7 Plus/8 Plus/7/8/X/Xs/XR/Xs Max.
- The clear model protects your phone but still shows off its sleek design. The slim design cuts back on the bulk but not protection as it’s durably made. It has a back plate and durable edges for excellent grip and protection. The case also features scratch-resistant material.
The back has the Patriots logo and a confetti design in bright team colors.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Patriots New Era The League 9FORTY Adjustable Hat is a must-have for any die-hard New England football fan.
The structured fit hat is made of 100 percent polyester and features a mid crown and a curved bill with raised embroidered graphics of the Pats logo.
Other highlights of the cap include an adjustable hook and loop fastener strap so it’s one size fits most, six-panel construction with eyelets, and sewn-on applique with woven graphics on the strap.
If it gets dirty, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth and let it sit to dry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stylish and comfortable are two words that quickly come to mind when talking about the Patriots Wilder Center Stretch Fit Hat from OTS.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the structured fit hat features cool dry materials that is aerated and is designed to keep you cool and comfortable even on the hottest days.
The fitted hat has a curved bill and an embroidered Patriots logo with contrast stitching to make it pop off the black base color. The curved bill and structured fit will help the hat keep its shape over the years.
The officially licensed hat is available in two sizes — Medium/Large and Large/Extra Large.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Winter is coming, but it won’t matter because the Patriots New Era 2019 NFL Sideline Home Official Historic Logo Sport Knit Hat is guaranteed to keep any New England fan warm.
The hat is made of 100 percent acrylic and has a stretch fit so it’s one size fits most.
Some of the top features include an embroidered team logo patch, a cuffed design, an interior fleece lining with thermal properties to keep you warm, vibrant team colors striping on the crown, embroidered fabric applique, and a pom on top.
This hat can be seen on the Patriots sideline at Gillette Stadium when the temperatures begin to drop.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
The Patriots New Era Black 59FIFTY Fitted Hat is the perfect accessory for game day or just a day out on the town.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the hat has a structured fit, high crown, and a flat bill that has the ability to curve if you choose to do so.
The officially licensed hat has brightly colored embroidered graphics that really pop off the black base color. You can wash the surface with a damp towel, then leave it flat to dry.
When it comes to the perfect Patriots gifts, hats make a great idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Show off your team pride in style and comfort with the Patriots OTS Raised Cuff Knit Cap.
Made of 100 percent acrylic, the cuff-style hat is ideal for colder temperatures as it features soft yarn construction.
The Patriots team logo is embroidered and really stands out against the base color of the hat. Featuring high-quality stitching, the hat is built to last years of wearing.
Officially licensed by the NFL, the hat is one size fits most.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots OTS Woodford Challenger Adjustable Hat has the vintage trucker-style look that’s sure to get you asked the question “Where did you get that hat?”
Made of 100 percent garment washed cotton twill with mesh panels, the slouch fit hat has a curved brim and an adjustable snap back so it’s one size fits most.
Other features include a front merrowed patch that is embroidered with high quality stitching that has the Patriots screen printed logo.
A perfect gift for the die-hard Patriots fan or just something to get for yourself, the hat is officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots Bucket Hat from RongJ-Store has a distinct look and offers UV protection from the sun’s harmful rays.
Made of 70 percent acrylic and 30 percent wool, the bright hat has the Patriots logo on the front and team name on the back in contrasting color. It has a canvas rounded outer and a flat top, the traditional bucket look.
And that UV protection makes this bucket hat ideal for outdoor activities like fishing, hiking, golfing, hunting, camping, and more. And, of course, it’s perfect for Sunday’s at Gillette Stadium while cheering on your Patriots.
Get creative with your gifts this holiday season and go for the bucket hat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots OTS Abenaki Sherpa Knit Cap has a unique design, vivid colors, and a pom on top for added coolness.
It’s made of 100 percent acrylic yarns that will stretch to the shape of your head and it’s one size fits most. It’s certain to keep you warm, comfortable, and cozy on those cold winter days whether you’re at the stadium or out on the town.
The hat features high quality stitching and an embroidered Patriots logo. The hat is built to last.
It is officially licensed by the NFL.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The best Patriots gifts for women need to be original and functional ideas and this NFL Curve Zip Organizer Wallet from Littlearth fits that bill.
- Featuring bright team color graphics, it has a zippered “accordion” opening that offers plenty of storage space. It has two compartments, eight slots for debit cards, credit cards, ID cards, and more, and a zippered change pouch. All the space you need for your cash and cards.
The wallet is made of 100 percent polyester and measures 8 inches long by 4 inches wide by 1 inch deep. It also has a detachable 5 3/4-Inch wristlet strap if you prefer that style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Be proud of your Patriots with these FOCO NFL Women’s Low Top Repeat Print Canvas Shoes, which are ideal for tailgate parties and game day.
They are made of durable canvas and have rubber soles and toe tops. Decorated in team colors, each shoe features the Patriots team name and logo printed all over. The shoes include a pair of white laces.
Officially licensed, these sneakers are available in sizes 6, 7, 8, and 9.
If you’re interested in a different model, take a look at the FOCO Patriots Women’s Glitter Low Top Canvas Sneakers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
With colder weather on the horizon this holiday season, perfect Patriots gifts are ones that’ll keep you warm, and that’s exactly what these NFL Button Boot Women’s Slippers from Forever Collectibles will do.
The slippers feature a faux fur lining interior for added warmth and are made of 100 percent Acrylic (upper) and 100 percent Polyester (lining and insole).
You can wear the slippers at boot length or roll them down for a shorter look simply by unbuttoning them. There is a Patriots logo on the outer shell and interior lining. So either way they are worn will show off team pride.
For a different look, check out the FOCO Patriots Fur Moccasin Slipper.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect gift idea for the New England fan in your life is the Sterling Silver Gold Plated Patriots Enameled Heart Pendant by FB Jewels.
The pendant is 925 Silver guaranteed and is authenticated with a .925 stamp. The charm itself measures 21.2 mm in length and 17.84 mm in width.
It will make a perfect accessory to any outfit, especially on game day.
Check out more New England Patriots Jewelry for a wider selection, including earrings, necklaces, charms, pendants, bracelets, and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Patriots Women’s Valerie Beanie Knit Cap from OTS was built for warmth and style.
Made of ultra soft 100 percent acrylic yarns, the cuffless beanie features a raised embroidered team logo that was stitched with excellent detail, allowing the bright colors to pop off the hat.
Officially licensed, the hat also has a cable knit pattern with a pom on top. The ribbed construction is designed to help keep the hat’s shape over time.
Check out more New England Patriots Women’s Hats at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Look the part while letting everyone know who your NFL squad is with the New England Patriots Sheer Infinity Scarf from Littlearth.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the scarf measures 35 inches by 19 inches and has sublimated graphics of the Pats logo and team name in team colors, of course. It is recommended to hand wash and lay flat to dry. The scarf is officially licensed by the NFL.
Check out more New England Patriots Women’s Accessories, including jewelry, socks, cold weather gear, handbags, and more at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Style, warmth, and comfort are three words that come to mind when talking about the New England Patriots NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Women’s First String Pullover Hoodie.
Very soft and made of 55 percent cotton and 45 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features a hood with drawstring, front pouch pocket, distressed screen print graphics for to get that vintage look, and a tagless collar. It’s fleece lined, so it’s perfect for moderate temperatures.
It runs small in size, so it’s recommended ordering a size up if you want a looser fit or plan to wear something underneath it.
Fanatics has over a 100 different models of New England Patriots Sweatshirts and Hoodies.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Perfect for lounging on the couch watching the game or running errands, the Patriots G-III 4Her by Carl Banks Women’s Scrimmage Fleece Pants will certainly be a welcome addition to any fan’s wardrobe.
The pants have heathered fabric are made of soft and comfortable cotton (60 percent) and polyester (40 percent). They are highlighted by vintage-style distressed screen print graphics of the team name and primary logo. Other features include fleece lining for added warmth and an elastic waistband with a drawstring. The size Small has an inseam of approximately 29.5 inches. It is recommended that you dry clean only.
If you’re interested in other styles of New England Patriots Women’s Pants like leggings, joggers, sweats, and more, Fanatics has many styles.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
This Patriots Touch by Alyssa Milano Women’s Varsity Scoop Neck Tank Top is perfect for warmer weather or the gym.
Made of 53 percent cotton and 47 percent polyester, the soft, comfortable tank has screen print graphics with glitter detail for that little extra dash of style and flair.
Other features include a tagless collar, a racerback, rounded hem, rib-knit collar and sleeve opening, and a woven brand tag sewn into the seam. It’s officially licensed and machine washable.
Check out more New England Patriots Women’s Tank Tops if you’re interested in another style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The case can most certainly be made for No. 12 of the New England Patriots being the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T.). Six Super Bowl Championships (3-time MVP), 4-time NFL MVP, 14-time Pro Bowler, top 5 of numerous NFL career passing records. … We could go on.
Show your allegiance to your favorite quarterback with this No. 12 G.O.A.T. T-Shirt from UGP Campus Apparel. The shirt, which is made of pre-shrunk 100 percent soft cotton, has printed graphics in team colors. Available in sizes Small through 3XL, the shirt is unisex.
When it comes to the best Patriots gifts, this shirt is a must.
Couple this shirt with the No. 12 G.O.A.T. Hoodie and you’re totally covered.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Now these are sweet. The New England Patriots Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 Running Shoes are a must-have for any die-hard fan. Designed for comfort, performance, and style, they’re perfect for game day, the gym, or just for everyday wear.
Made of synthetic materials, some of the shoes top features include reduced tongue weight for a lighter feel, ST foam for better cushioning, a highly resilient sockliner for maximum support, a slimmer design for a more onforming fit, and waffle pistons on the outsole for better impact absorption.
The officially licensed shoes are available in men’s sizes 7 through 14, including half sizes with the exception of 13 and 14.
Take a look at all New England Patriots Footwear, including sneakers, sandals, flip flops, slippers, and more at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Simple, yet right to the point, the Patriots NFL Pro Line Primary Logo Hoodie pulls no punches and will let everyone know who your No. 1 NFL squad is.
Available in both Navy and Red, the Patriots main logo is printed on the front chest and really pops. Made of 75 percent cotton and 25 percent polyester, the sweatshirt features a hood with drawstrings, a front pouch pocket, fleece interior lining for added warmth, and a tagless collar. It’s ideal for moderate to cooler temperatures.
It’s officially licensed and machine washable. It’s recommended to tumble dry on low heat.
Check out all the New England Patriots Sweatshirts and Hoodies available for men, women, and kids at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Look the part while showing off your team pride in the New England Patriots Antigua Fortune Quarter-Zip Pullover Jacket.
Made of 100 percent polyester with embroidered fabric applique for a sleeker look, the midweight jacket features the Patriots logo on the left chest and the Antigua logo patch on the back neck. One of the cooler features is the welded sleeve zippered pocket, which can hold your valuables. It also has a tagless collar and detailed stitching. The pullover is machine washable, but recommended to line dry.
This jacket is available in Charcoal (pictured), Heather Black, and Navy and in sizes Small through 2XL.
Take a look at all the New England Patriots Jackets and Pullovers for men, women, and children at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This one is sure to be a conversation starter this holiday season — the New England Patriots Christmas Explosion Button Up Shirt from FOCO.
Made of viscose, which is a rayon fabric, is adorned with holiday season graphics like presents, Christmas stockings, ornaments, Santa Claus, candy canes, and more. And, of course, plenty of Patriots logos. There is also a pocket on the left chest. Everyone is going to know you’re in the holiday spirit — and a Pats fan — with this one.
There is another style of this shirt — the Patriots Floral Tropical Button Up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What kind of list for the best Patriots gifts wouldn’t include an ugly sweater. I mean, ‘Tis the season for those ugly sweater parties and FOCO has you covered with this one.
It’s made of 100 percent acrylic and is not only very comfortable and warm, but it will help you truly display your team pride and celebrate the holiday season.
Bright team colors with contrasting graphics like Christmas trees, snowflakes, and argyle print really pop off the sweater. And the front of the sweater features a half dozen Patriots logos for good measure.
Check out more Patriots Ugly Sweaters for different styles and designs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A variation on the traditional ugly sweater is this Patriots Split Logo Ugly Sweater Jacket, which features a full length zipper.
Made of 100 percent acrylic, the front features in the belly area with some really interesting designs near the chest and shoulders. And on the back there is another team logo underneath the words “New England Patriots” and “1960”, the year the team was established.
This will be quite the conversation starter and is a perfect gift this holiday season for any Pats fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A perfect gift for the fan who likes to entertain or for the tailgate, the Patriots 3-Piece Icon Cheese Set from Picnic Time really stands out thanks to the realistic football field that serves as a removable serving tray.
The football field is made of tempered glass and measures 11 inches by 8 1/2 inches. The components are a stainless steel cheese knife that has riveted wooden handle and a larger tray that has rubberwood construction and a bamboo rim. The tray has recessed spots to hold the serving tray and knife.
The complete set measures 15 1/4 inches by 10 inches and it’s recommended to wash by hand.
If you’re looking for something a little different, check out the Patriots Peninsula Serving Tray with Cutting Board and Cheese Tools.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you have a Patriots fan who likes to get autographs, then Rawlings Full Size Football is the gift you need to get.
Made of durable leather, the ball has three smooth white panels for autographs and it comes with a pen. The Signature Series football has the Patriots logo and stitched laces. The team championship history — which is quite lengthy for the Patriots — is on the back of the football.
While you can certainly use this ball to throw around in the backyard, it’s more of a collectible.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now if you want a ball to bring to the game to toss around you’ll need the Rawlings Patriots Game Time Football.
The regulation-size football features pebbled material to help get a better grip whether throwing or catching it. The laces are durably stitched and are designed to help you get a great grip when throwing. On one side there is the Patriots logo and the other has the team name.
A nice bonus is the included kicking tee.
For another option, take a look at the Wilson Patriots Throwback Football, which has a vintage design and look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect gift for the younger fans is the Franklin Sports Deluxe Patriots Youth Uniform.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the set includes the following: a helmet with chin strap, jersey, pants, and iron-on numbers so you can customize the jersey any way you’d like.
Perfect for boys and girls ages 4 through 12, the uniform comes in sizes Small, Medium, and Large.
Side note: this uniform isn’t designed for actual play as the youth helmets aren’t constructed for contact. It is for costume wearing only.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Even the littlest ones can show off their team pride and cheer along in the New England Patriots Youth Two-Piece Cheerleader Set.
Made of 100 percent polyester, the set features side slits at the hem of the top, a crew neck, and embroidered fabric applique graphics in team colors with the Patriots logo on both the top and bottom. The top is sleeveless.
Officially licensed, the set is machine washable and it’s recommended you tumble dry on low heat.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to practical Patriots gifts, this wireless charger and desktop organizer from Prime Brands Group is something every fan needs.
Featuring 10 watts of charging power, it is Qi compatible and works with all devices that have wireless charging capabilities. There is a bright LED light to let you know when charging is complete. It also comes with a USB cable.
Officially licensed by the NFL, it can charge your phone right through the case.
The organizer portion is large enough to hold anything you’d use at a desk such as pens, pencils, sharpies, scissors, glasses, and so much more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Patriots Tumbler from Tervis a perfect gift idea for the commuter as its double-wall insulation is designed to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot.
In fact, it will keep drinks ice cold for 24 hours and hot drinks hot for 8 hours. It’s made of premium grade copper lined 18/8 stainless steel, so it’s of top quality. It’s also BPA free.
It’s available in 20 ounce and 30 ounce sizes.
The tumbler also comes with a lid and has the Patriots logo on full display. It’s designed to fit most car cup holders.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you have a “beer snob” on your gift list? If so, then look no further than the Patriots Acacia Wood Pilsner Beer Glass Gift Set from Picnic Time.
The box itself is made of acacia wood and it has a sliding door, dovetail joinery, and the Patriots team logo. It measures 12 inches by 10 inches by 5.3 inches.
- Inside the sliding door are two 12-ounce beer glasses, which are perfect holders for a lager or pilsner. It also includes a steel bottle opener and two coasters made of natural cork.
Definitely a thoughtful gift for the beer fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Personalized Patriots Stainless Steel Flask makes a great gift idea and it also includes free engraving.
You can get up to four lines engraved and 20 initials per line under the Patriots logo, which pops off the steel thanks to the bright team colors.
The flask, which can hold eight ounces of liquid, comes with a funnel to make filling simple and spill-free.
Looking for a different style? Check out the Patriots Stainless Steel Flask, which has metallic graphics and holds six ounces of liquid.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Watch the game in style while cheering on your Patriots in the comfort of your own home with this 3D Recliner Protector.
Made of 100 percent soft and comfortable microfiber, the fabric is also water-resistant and helps protect against stains. So, you know, when the Pats score and you jump out of the chair and spill your drink, you won’t have to worry about getting the cover dirty. You should probably clean it up ASAP, though.
It measures approximately 65 inches by 80 inches so it’s big enough to fit most standard recliners. It has the Patriots logo and team name in bright colors. The cover has an elastic band that wraps around the chair for a secure fit.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
This New England Patriots Sofa Protector makes a great gift for the Pats fan on your gift list who has a fan cave to watch all the games.
The one-piece cover is made of 100 percent polyester with quilted microfiber shell for added comfort and softness. The cover is adorned in vibrant team colors and features the team logo and name. It will not only protect the couch, but the cover itself is water-resistant and less prone to staining.
It measures approximately 75 inches by 110 inches and will fit most sofas up to 96 inches long from arm to arm. The cover includes elastic strap so it’s easy to get a snug, secure non-slip fit.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Any Patriots fan would love to get the Trophy Lamp as a gift. Durably built from 100 percent resin, the lamp measures approximately 32 inches tall.
The officially licensed lamp from Imperial features antique colors which gives a cool, vintage appearance, a linen shade in team colors, and a detailed hand painted helmet on the Trophy base.
This lamp would look great anywhere in the home or office.
See more New England Patriots Lamps and Lighting products at Fanatics for different options.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Any New England Patriots fan would welcome this Wooden Adirondack Chair to their patio, deck, living room, or fan cave.
The chair, which is made of 100 percent durable wood, is painted in team colors and features a detailed Patriots logo at the top of the head rest.
It measures 37 1/2 inches in length by 34 inches wide by 30 1/2 inches high. It weighs about 30 pounds and requires some easy assembly.
For more options, browse the New England Patriots Furniture Collection at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Rob Gronkowski might have retired, but he was an integral part of the Patriots dominant run and will always be a fan-favorite.
What better way to surprise the Gronk fan on your gift list than with the Fanatics Authentic Autographed White Panel Football. It includes an individually numbered tamper-evident hologram to prevent fraud or duplication.
Gronk’s signature is on one side with the Patriots logo and the other side of the football has the team championship history.
This is a rather rare collectible, so you might want to keep it protected in a glass football display case.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The ideal gift for a student, the New England Patriots Personnel Backpack from Northwest will let everyone at school know what NFL team you pull for.
Featured an embroidered Patriots logo in team colors, the backpack has the following: three large main compartments, a wear-resistant bottom panel with padding, a padded laptop compartment, a side exterior drink pocket, interior organizational pockets for pens, books, and other supplies, and thick padding in the back panel and shoulder straps for added comfort.
The backpack is made of 600 Denier polyester with 1680 Ballistic polyester trim and measures 19 inches high by 5 inches deep by 13 inches wide.
Check out more New England Patriots Backpacks and Bags for more options.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Any lover of music and the Pats would love to get their hands on these New England Patriots Stripe Design Wireless Earbuds.
Ideal for the gym and every day use, the earbuds are made of metal and plastic and comes with three ear tip sizes. Boasting vivid printed graphics in team colors with the Pats’ primary logo, it has a control pod and comes packaged in a jewel box. Also included is a USB to USB-Micro charging cable.
For a different style, take a look at the New England Patriots Bluetooth Neckband Hands Free Earbuds from Mizco.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Electronics make for super ideas when it comes to Patriots gifts and this Solid Design USB Charger from Strategic Printing is not only stylish, but portable and very useful.
It’s made of plastic and features full color digital printing of the Patriots logo.
Officially licensed by the NFL, it has dual USB ports to charge two devices at the same time. You can use the charger with a standard wall outlet or a car outlet.
Check out more New England Patriots Electronics, including phone cases, chargers, speakers, headphones, and more at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Let the entire neighborhood know they’re in Patriots Country with the New England Mailbox Cover from Evergreen Enterprises.
It’s made of 100 percent nylon and has vibrant embroidered graphics, including the primary logo, in team colors. The cover is all-weather and the nylon construction is fade-resistant so you can show off your team pride all year round. The cover attaches to the mailbox by magnets so there installation is easy and only takes a second.
The cover measures approximately 20 inches by 18 inches when flat and will fit most standard sized mailboxes.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Now the New England Patriots Mesh Dog Jersey from Pets first is a perfect gift for the fan with a pooch who loves the Pats.
Made of 100 percent polyester and featurind durable, breathable mesh, the pullover jersey will make your dog the coolest one in town. The screen print graphics include the Patriots name and logo on the back and even New England, the logo, and the NFL logo on the front. It’s officially licensed and machine washable.
The jersey is available in sizes Small through 2XL, so pups of all sizes can show off their team spirit.
Check out more New England Patriots Pets Gifts at Fanatics.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect Patriots gifts are the ones that let your Pats-loving show off their team pride and this 2-Sided New England House Banner from Fremont Die will do just that.
Generously sized at 28 inches wide and 40 inches tall, the polyester banner features vivid colors of the Patriots helmet and team name. Graphics are screen printed on both sides of the flag and have UV sun protection to limit fading.
The officially licensed product has a pole sleeve for easy hanging.
Want to see more design options? Check out more New England Patriots Flags and Banners.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
A very unique way to show off your team pride is with the New England Patriots Team Hover Helmet from Pegasus Sports LLC.
Featuring team colors, the helmet is 1/2 the size of a regulation model and thanks to the electromagnetic force, it stays suspended in mid-air and continually spins. An LED light at the base illuminates the helmet so it will stand out in the dark and can be used as a night light. No batteries are required and comes with an AC power supply cord. It measures 10 1/2 inches by 7 inches by 4 1/2 inches and is made of plastic.
Ideal for the home, office, or fan cave, the Patriots Hover Helmet is definitely an original gift idea.
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Memorabilia and collectibles make for perfect Patriots gifts and the Tom Brady Patriots Highland Mint 6-Time Super Bowl Champions Silver Coin Photo Mint would make a perfect addition to anyone’s home or office.
Set in a wooden frame with a glass front panel, the plaque includes a picture of Tom Brady with the six New England Patriots Super Bowl Championship banners. It also features a minted 39mm silver plated 6X Super Bowl Champions coin. The entire plaque measures 13 inches by 16 inches.
This is a limited edition collectible with only 5,000 made. Each purchase includes an individually numbered certificate of authenticity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This New England Patriots Silicone Watch Band from Game Time is compatible with Apple watches and will add some flair to your time piece. The band will fit the Apple series 1, 2, 3, and 4 watches.
The durable silicone is constructed to last and has a smooth, comfortable feel with excellent flexibility. The dual pin and tuck closure provides extra security and allows for a secure fit. And, of course, it has the Patriots logo in vivid team colors in a few places on the band.
The band comes in two sizes — 38/40 mm and 42/44 mm — and in colors White and Navy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The perfect gift for the Patriots who has all the team merchandise but the Super Bowl rings, get them the New England Replica Super Bowl Rings from HASTTHOU.
That’s right, these rings are replicas of the Patriots six Super Bowl titles. They’re made of zinc alloy and crystal stone (sorry, no real diamonds in these — they only cost about $50!). Each of the six rings has detailed engraving and resemble the actual ones the team received after the victories.
Included in the purchase is a display box, so your Pats-loving friend can show off their Super Bowl Rings in style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It might be football season, but you always need to be ready for summer. And you can do that with the Patriots Pool Tube Float from BT Swim.
Measuring 48 inches in diameter, it’s made of high quality and durable PVC lining. It has printed Patriots logos all over the tube in bright team colors.
Other highlights include a custom pillow, two cup holders, and two handle grips. This is ideal for pools, lakes, rivers, oceans … well, basically anywhere there’s deep enough water.
Need something a little bigger? Then check out BT Swim’s Patriots 60-Inch Pool Float.