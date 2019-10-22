Bizarre Sequence Gets Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick to Smirk [WATCH]

Only the Jets could bring a smile to Bill Belichick’s face. The Patriots head coach cracked a wry smirk during the fourth quarter of Monday night’s victory.

It happened after a strange sequence where the Jets declined back to back penalties, forcing the Patriots to punt.

Why Was Bill Smiling?

With the game well in hand, the Patriots were getting ready to punt from deep within Jets territory. The conventional wisdom says if you take a penalty, it gives the punter more room to pin the other team deep, so New England let the play clock run out with the hopes of being backed up five yards for a delay of game penalty.

The Jets declined the penalty, which teams tend to do in this situation, but Belichick wasn’t satisfied. On the following play, the Patriots intentionally jumped offsides, hoping to draw another penalty. The Jets also declined that call, which finally brought a smile to the usually sour coach’s face.

After the referee announced the call, the ESPN cameras immediately panned to Belichick, who was caught red-handed on the sidelines with a wry smile across his face. Play-by-play broadcaster Joe Tessitore could not hold back his excitement.

“Look at Belichick, he can’t even hold it back,” Tessitore said while holding back laughter.

It is unsure if Belichick knew the camera was focused on him.

Patriots Dominate Jets on MNF

It’s no surprise that Belichick was in a jovial mood, considering how well his team was playing on national TV against their division rival. The Patriots wasted no time getting off to a fast start, scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. On that drive, Tom Brady converted on three crucial third-down throws capped off by a one-yard touchdown run from Sony Michel.

The game spiraled downward from there, especially for Jets QB Sam Darnold, who committed five turnovers in the 33-0 drubbing. The rookie signal-caller threw four interceptions and was unable to solve New England’s aggressive, blitzing defense. Overall, the game was an utter disaster for the Jets and their fans.

