Patriots Part Ways With Wide Receiver Josh Gordon: Report

The Patriots are officially moving on from Josh Gordon. The wide receiver was released off I.R. today, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Once the move becomes official, Gordon will be placed on waivers giving all 31 teams in the NFL a chance to claim him.

The NFL waiver procedure will allow the Bengals first priority at claiming Gordon. Cincinnati has the league’s worst record at 0-8. The Miami Dolphins will be second at 0-7 and the Washington Redskins third at 1-7. If no claim is made by any of the 31 teams, Gordon will become a free agent and sign with any team he chooses.

The Cincinnati Bengals will have the first priority to claim Gordon with an 0-8 record with the Miami Dolphins second at 0-7 and the Washington Redskins third at 1-7.

Gordon was placed on injured reserve last week with an injured knee. The move occurred shortly after New England traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, which caused Gordon to react on social media.