Patriots Part Ways With Wide Receiver Josh Gordon: Report

The Patriots are officially moving on from Josh Gordon. The wide receiver was released off I.R. today, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Once the move becomes official, Gordon will be placed on waivers giving all 31 teams in the NFL a chance to claim him.
The NFL waiver procedure will allow the Bengals first priority at claiming Gordon. Cincinnati has the league’s worst record at 0-8. The Miami Dolphins will be second at 0-7 and the Washington Redskins third at 1-7. If no claim is made by any of the 31 teams, Gordon will become a free agent and sign with any team he chooses.
The Cincinnati Bengals will have the first priority to claim Gordon with an 0-8 record with the Miami Dolphins second at 0-7 and the Washington Redskins third at 1-7.
Gordon was placed on injured reserve last week with an injured knee. The move occurred shortly after New England traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, which caused Gordon to react on social media.
The Patriots made a solid investment in Gordon last year, trading a 5th round pick to the Cleveland Browns and spending over $2.5 million to keep him on the roster. In 17 starts for the Patriots, Gordon hauled in 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.
New England will look to continue its unbeaten season on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!
Gordon’s Knee Injury Might Not Be Serious
Gordon seemed surprised last week when the Patriots placed him on injured reserve, leading people to believe his knee injury was not as serious as first reported. According to MMQB NFL Insider Albert Breer, Gordon was running well even when the Patriots placed him on I.R. last week.
“I was told he ran 22 MPH on the treadmill during a rehab session today,” Breer tweeted.
The injury occurred when Gordon reaggravated bone bruises in his knee during the Pats 35-14 win over the New York Giants on October 10. Gordon did not suit up in the Patriots following game 11 days later, a 33-0 win over the New York Jets. He was placed on I.R. shortly after the Jets game.
Patriots Move On
New England shook up their roster last this week, sending a second-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, a guy Bil Belichick has coveted for quite some time.
“We go way back. We saw everybody at Rutgers,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday further solidifying his familiarity with Sanu.
First-round pick N’Keal Harry is also on the mend. The wide receiver will return to the active roster once fully healthy. Gordon’s release could provide the necessary roster spot for the rookie.
READ NEXT: Terrell Suggs Reveals Why He Left the Baltimore Ravens
Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith