Patriots’ Tom Brady Rejects Retirement Rumors, Reveals How Long He’ll Play

Tom Brady is getting sick and tired of the retirement rumors — he’s not going away anytime soon.

The New England Patriots quarterback finally responded to all of the recent speculation that he’ll retire at the conclusion of the 2019 season, saying that it’s a media creation. The six-time Super Bowl winner reiterated that his goal and objective remains to play until the age of 45.

“None of it is brought on by the things that I have said,” Brady said Monday, via NBC Sports Boston. “Again, I said last week nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I have really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that.

Brady doubled down on his stance that the rumors of his impending retirement are a media creation. Considering the Patriots are 8-0 and absolutely dominating the rest of the league — they’re allowing just 7.6 points per game — the media has nothing better to do but create drama.

What else is new in New England?

“It is probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus on so much on the wins and losses, you staring to focus on a lot of other things,” said Brady. “I think the media has the right to do that. I certainly don’t. I am focused on what I need to do this year and we’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year and that is where I am at personally.”

Brady Refuses to Speculate Too Much on Future

However, Brady also refused to delve too deep into his future. Outside of the speculation that the veteran quarterback could retire after this season is the topic of Brady possibly playing for another team after this season. The 42-year-old quarterback will be a free agent at the conclusion of this season — the first time in his career — and observers are already wondering where his next destination might be.

The 20-year veteran stressed that his focus is on the now — not the future.

“I don’t know why it is being brought up,” Brady said. “I had a good quote that came to mind that someone told me, ‘The past and the future are in the mind. I am in the now.’ I think that is a great way to live life. I am not thinking about many things beyond this week. There’s some family things I am thinking about with the holidays coming up, but outside of that I am thinking about football and how I can be the best for the New England Patriots.”

Brady to the Los Angeles Chargers?

In one of the more odd rumors going around, Brady’s next preferred destination is reportedly the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the destination seems odd at first, it’s not all that odd when considering the Chargers are one of the more stacked teams in the AFC personnel wise. This is a team that advanced to the Divisional Round of the playoffs — lost to the Patriots – and were pegged as Super Bowl contenders by many media publications before the season started.

Considering Philip Rivers is nearly 38 years of age and the Chargers have seemed to peak with him as the starting quarterback, Los Angeles could trade for or sign Brady and immediately make that leap into being a Super Bowl contender. After all, Brady is from the state of California — so maybe he wants to return home before he retires.

This is all speculation at this point, but we could be looking at Brady’s last year in New England.