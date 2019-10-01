Quandre Diggs Injury Update: Who Steps up Next for Lions?

The Detroit Lions had already lost Darius Slay to a hamstring ailment when Quandre Diggs went down early in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs with the same exact injury, putting their secondary in a serious bind.

Now, the questions that linger are just how serious is the injury is for the safety and who will step up for the Lions if he is forced to miss time.

Slay, who endured a similar injury against the Philadelphia Eagles, was forced to miss last Sunday’s game. Despite being on the field during practice, he wasn’t able to heal in a week’s time in order to compete against the Chiefs. For the Lions, the hope is that Diggs can use the bye week as a good time to rest and reset, though certainly given the nagging nature of this type of injury, anything is possible.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia didn’t have an update as it related to the status of Diggs, which wasn’t too surprising given the coach’s lack of willingness to talk about the specifics of injury issues through the years.

There is simply no doubting Diggs’ importance to the team as a whole. As a sixth round pick out of Texas, he made the Lions and has become one of the biggest values in football thanks to his impressive versatility. Not only can Diggs play his now natural position of safety, he played cornerback to start his career as well, making him the type of hybrid player the Lions love to feature.

Sa far in his career, Diggs has totaled 225 tackles and 6 interceptions, and has become a leader in the Detroit backfield thanks to the passion with which he plays and the leadership he shows. There’s no question the Lions missed Diggs in the second half on Sunday, no matter how well they may have held things together in his extended absence.

Who’s Next up if Diggs Can’t Play?

A safe bet is the bye week will once again provide an element of excellent timing in yet another injury case for Detroit. Should Diggs be lost longer, however, the Lions already have a ready made replacement on the roster in veteran safety Tavon Wilson. After Diggs left the game against Kansas City, Wilson stepped in and did an admirable job totaling 10 tackles including 1 tackle-for loss. His coach was certainly impressed.

“A lot of confidence in (Wilson) to be able to handle all those scenarios. He had to go into more of an expanded role. He always prepares hard. He’s tough, he plays fast. He goes out and executes his role extremely well,” Patricia told the media.

Wilson himself remains ready, willing and able to step in if and when his number is called.

“It’s the NFL. You got to be ready for your opportunity or you’re not going to be here long. I just prepare hard every week and prepare if I am going to play every play. Obviously, I got an opportunity to do that,” Wilson told reporters of his effort.

The hope remains that Diggs can rest up and be ready for a key Monday Night Football tilt against the Green Bay Packers on October 14. He will have plenty of time between now and then with which to get things on the right track.

