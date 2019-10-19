Oklahoma Star Rocked Old School Raiders Jersey After Game vs. Texas [LOOK]

Everybody looks good in silver and black and apparently this Oklahoma star agrees.

Fresh off of a game where he scored three touchdowns and accumulated 171 receiving yards, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seen sporting a Raiders Fred Biletnikoff jersey.

CeeDee Lamb rocking the Biletnikoff jersey after his three touchdown performance against Texas. Seems fitting. photo: @caitlynepes pic.twitter.com/vRwxporItj — George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 19, 2019

Biletnikoff is one of the greatest college and NFL wide receivers in history. The award for best college football wide receiver is called the Fred Biletnikoff Award. If Lamb keeps performing like he did against Texas, he could be on his way to winning the trophy. He’s from Texas and there’s no indication that he’s a Raiders fan. It’s likely just a fashion choice for him, but Oakland sure wouldn’t mind having him on the squad right now.

Raiders Are in Desperate Need of WR Talent

Ever since the Raiders let go of Antonio Brown, they’ve had trouble with their wide receiver corps. Tyrell Williams has been banged up and the team has been forced to make several moves at the position. Williams is really good when healthy, but there’s no denying that Oakland needs two viable options at the position. It would surprise absolutely no one if the Raiders used one of their two first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft to select a wide receiver.

The previously mentioned CeeDee Lamb would be an excellent option if he were to be available when the team drafts. Lamb is in his junior season, so he’ll be eligible to enter the draft in 2020. The world already knows he looks good in silver and black. The Raiders have avoided using high draft picks on wide receivers since they selected Amari Cooper back in 2015, but it looks like that will change.

Mock Drafts Have Lamb Going in the Top 15

The biggest hurdle in landing Lamb is that he probably won’t be available when the Raiders draft. If the season ended today, the team would own the 19th and 22nd picks. Lamb is projected to go in the top 15 picks in most mock drafts and some have him in the top 10. Draftwire is highest on him and has him being selected by the Miami Dolphins with the eighth overall pick.

CBS Sports is slightly lower on him and has him going 10th to the New York Giants. Pro Football Focus is lowest on him and projects he’ll go to the Arizona Cardinals at 14. Regardless, if the Raiders keep winning, they’re going to need to trade up to land him. If Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden feel like he’s the can’t-miss prospect they need, then it may be worth trading one of their first-round picks and 2021’s second-round pick to move up and get him.

A reason the Raiders would avoid trading up to get Lamb is that the 2020 class is loaded with top wide receiver talent. If they can’t land Lamb, there are plenty of other strong options that wouldn’t require Oakland giving up picks. While he is one of the top-two receivers in the entire class, the Raiders will fine if he doesn’t fall to them.

