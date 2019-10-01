Former Raiders Linebacker Rips NFL After Vontaze Burfict suspension

Bill Romanowski is no stranger to criticism.
As one of the most physical and “dirty” linebackers during his 16-year career from 1988 until 2003, Romanowski was caught up in a number of controversial incidents. Despite winning four Super Bowls and being named to the Pro Bowl on two different occasions during his career, his reputation overshadowed his play.
Whether it was spitting in former wide receiver J.J. Stokes’s face during the middle of a game or punching his tight end teammate Marcus Williams during a scrimmage — crushing his eye socket and forcing him to retire — Romanowski definitely crossed the line numerous times.
However, the former Oakland Raiders linebacker believes current Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s suspension is not only wrong — he believes it’s “bullsh*t.”
Romanowski explained to TMZ Sports why the NFL is wrong for suspending Burfict and how it’s hard to turn off the “killer” mentality when you’re in the midst of battle.
“You’re in the heat of battle. Your mindset is kill or be killed. Because the offensive linemen are still coming at you. You’re in war. You’re supposed to be able to be violent sometimes and other times you’re supposed to just be able to take your foot off the gas like that. That is hard, my friend.”
“I feel for this guy. Do I think he should be fined? Yes. Do I think he should be kicked outta the league? No. I think it is absolutely dead wrong. This guy has handled himself like a pro. And yes, he is a violent mother f’er and I love the way he plays the game of football.”
Romanowski argues that Burfict’s history of being disciplined by the league — he’s been suspended for games and/or disciplined by the league for dirty hits dating back to his entry in the league during the 2012 season — is what landed him on the NFL’s reserve/suspended list.
“I think a fine, maybe a game because there’s previous stuff. Other people just get kicked out of the game. I’ve been kicked out of games for things like that, so I get it. But, for him to be suspended for the season, I think is bulls**t.”
“To me, he plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played. Did he take it too far? Yeah. And, he’s taken it too far quite a few times. I think my dealings with him, he’s nothing but a good guy. A guy who’s probably the smartest football mind in the room. He’s a true pro.”
The 29-year-old Burfict had been named the team captain on the defensive side of the football and was the Raiders’ biggest name on defense. A former Pro Bowler, Burfict was ejected from the Raiders’ Week 4 win over the Indianapolis Colts for hitting tight end Jack Doyle helmet-to-helmet while Doyle was still on the ground.
When you view the video in real time, it doesn’t look that malicious. It is indeed a dirty hit, but one has to remember that Doyle was not touched while on the ground and he was proceeding to get up to prolong the play when Burfict made a helmet-to-helmet hit.
As a player, you’re going 100 percent full speed. It is obviously Burfict’s fault for leading with his helmet — as he should have wrapped Doyle up with a proper tackle. But based upon the video evidence, it’s not even concrete that Burfict was looking to go helmet-to-helmet considering Doyle was moving when the play happened.
Burfict will not only be suspended for the remainder of the season, he will be suspended without pay.
The veteran linebacker’s agent told ESPN that he plans to appeal the suspension next week.