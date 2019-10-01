Former Raiders Linebacker Rips NFL After Vontaze Burfict suspension

Bill Romanowski is no stranger to criticism.

As one of the most physical and “dirty” linebackers during his 16-year career from 1988 until 2003, Romanowski was caught up in a number of controversial incidents. Despite winning four Super Bowls and being named to the Pro Bowl on two different occasions during his career, his reputation overshadowed his play.

Whether it was spitting in former wide receiver J.J. Stokes’s face during the middle of a game or punching his tight end teammate Marcus Williams during a scrimmage — crushing his eye socket and forcing him to retire — Romanowski definitely crossed the line numerous times.

However, the former Oakland Raiders linebacker believes current Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict’s suspension is not only wrong — he believes it’s “bullsh*t.”

Romanowski explained to TMZ Sports why the NFL is wrong for suspending Burfict and how it’s hard to turn off the “killer” mentality when you’re in the midst of battle.