Raiders vs. Packers Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Green Bay Packers could be in some trouble this week.

The Oakland Raiders are coming to town fresh off their bye while the Packers face short rest and an assortment of dinged-up stars after Monday night’s win against the Detroit Lions. Among the sidelined are Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jimmy Graham, who account for 60 percent of the Packers’ receiving yards this season when pooled together.

Green Bay is also still missing its most impressive rookie, Darnell Savage Jr., out at safety, a deficiency the Lions exploited early before the Packers adjusted down the stretch.

The Packers opened as seven-point favorites to start Week 7, according to Odds Shark, but early bettor action on the Raiders has caused them to drop to six-point favorites while inflating the over/under a half-point to 47.

Here’s some more background on the teams along with stats and advice of whether the Raiders (3-2) have what it takes to knock off the Packers (5-1) at Lambeau Field.

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Raiders vs. Packers: Rushers Could Dictate Outcome

The hero for the Packers last Monday night was a little-known receiver named Allen Lazard, who Rodgers essentially called into the game and trusted as a partner in engineering a comeback. And Lazard, who finished with a team-leading 65 yards and a touchdown catch, will undoubtedly be called upon again if even half of the injured pass-catchers miss Sunday’s game.

But for all the attention that gets paid to Rodgers and his arm, the Packers have a two-headed monster in running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. While Jones has a remarkable eight rushing touchdowns alongside his 378 rushing yards, Williams has run for nearly 200 yards himself despite missing two games with an injury. Each one of them is also averaging more than seven yards per catch with double-digit receptions.

Josh Jacobs is not quite as relied upon in the passing game for the Raiders, but he is among the NFL’s best rushers with 430 yards and four touchdowns on the season. The rookie running back rolled into the bye after pulverizing the Chicago Bears for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He is, perhaps, the single greatest reason why the Raiders remain in the hunt for the top spot in the AFC West — something that could have even more relevance with Patrick Mahomes’ injury Thursday night for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Packers defense has been far better at rushing the passer than blasting the rusher this season, sitting in the bottom third of the league with 124.5 rushing yards allowed on average. They did stuff Lions running back Kerryon Johnson for just 34 yards on 13 carries Monday night, but containing Jones and his burst speed would take more of the same, and then some.

Raiders vs. Packers: Pick & Prediction

Rodgers always has the potential to bend games in the Packers’ favor against a mountain of doubt, but the Packers have a few too many dented pieces against a refreshed Raiders squad for them to come out on top. Jacobs will wear down the Packers’ defense, while Derek Carr will take Matthew Stafford’s lead and pick on backup Will Redmond in the secondary to finish the job.

Pick: Raiders +7

Over-under: Under 47

Prediction: Raiders 23, Packers 16

READ NEXT: Lions Claim Former Packers Running Back Tra Carson Off Waivers