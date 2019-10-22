Raiders Sign Former Saints, Broncos Defensive End: Report

The Oakland Raiders continue to remain active in the free-agent market and have signed defensive end Kasim Edebali. The report comes from The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

Defensive end Kasim Edebali has signed with #Raiders. Sixth-year vet was with Eagles last season. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 22, 2019

Edebali now finds himself on his ninth team in six years. He spent most of his career with the New Orleans Saints as he was there for three seasons. He was born in Germany and played his college football at Boston College. Edebali went undrafted before he was signed by the Saints. He’s accumulated eight sacks over his career but hasn’t taken the quarterback down since 2016. The Raiders are desperate for pass-rush help. Edebali isn’t the player who is going to solve those issues, but he provides veteran depth while Arden Key tries to get healthy.

No corresponding move was mentioned as Oakland had an open roster spot after trading away Gareon Conley for a draft pick. Expect the Raiders to continue making moves ahead of their Week 8 matchup versus the Houston Texans.

