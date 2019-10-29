Raiders Re-Sign Super Bowl Champion Linebacker

The trade deadline has come and gone with little activity. The Oakland Raiders were a team that was expected to make some moves, but they ended up staying put. Jon Gruden said on Monday the team was going to add linebacker help after Justin Phillips got injured. He stayed true to his word and brought back a familiar face.

Brandon Marshall was expected to be a starter at linebacker for the Raiders, but an injury slowed him down for most of the offseason. He was cut just before the season and had remained unemployed before the team decided to re-sign him. Bringing Marshall back makes a lot of sense as he should be pretty familiar with the defense. Oakland has played very poorly on defense and some of that is thanks to the play of the linebackers. Marshall has shown that he can play at a high level before, but injuries slowed down his career. Now that he’s had ample time to get healthy, he could be in for a comeback.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Team Also Signed Will Compton & Erik Magnuson

The Raiders didn’t stop with just adding Marshall. According to Scott Bair at NBC Sports, the team has also decided to sign linebacker Will Compton and offensive lineman Erik Magnuson. Oakland has waived Justin Phillips in a corresponding move.

Raiders have re-signed Brandon Marshall, source said. Raiders are also signing Will Compton for LB depth. And…they are signing OL/Center Erik Magnuson off of Buffalo's practice squad. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 29, 2019

Compton is in his seventh year in the NFL and most notably played for the Washington Redskins. He’s started 35 games in his career and brings solid experience to the linebacker corps. The veteran has also seen time with the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans.

Magnuson was on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad before the Raiders decided to sign him. He’s a Michigan alumnus who came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He started off with the San Francisco 49ers and played eight games over two years with the team. Magnuson went over to Buffalo and didn’t make the roster after training camp. They did put him on the practice squad and he was there until now.

Adding Magnuson Could Mean Rodney Hudson Misses Games

What can’t be overlooked is that Magnuson plays center. Starting center Rodney Hudson went down with a leg injury early in the game against the Houston Texans. Jon Gruden said that his x-rays came back negative, but additional tests would need to be done. If the team was confident that he’d be back for Week 9, they probably wouldn’t have added another center to the active roster.

Andre James filled in admirably for Hudson against the Texans. Derek Carr didn’t get sacked for his third-straight game. That’s impressive for an undrafted rookie to help pull off. While James was solid, Hudson is one of the best around. He’s commonly rated by Pro Football Focus as the top pass-blocking center in the entire NFL. The Raiders gave him a rich contract extension due to this fact and he’s a key part of what has been a dominant offensive line. If he misses significant time, the team is going to miss him.

READ NEXT: Raiders Working out Former Redskins, Titans Linebacker

