Ravens vs. Seahawks: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

The Baltimore Ravens (4-2) will have their work cut out for them when they travel to CenturyLink Field to face the Seattle Seahawks (5-1) Sunday. This game will showcase two of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, who will be playing against each other for the first time.

The Seahawks have won three straight and are looking to keep pace with the red hot San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. The Ravens have won two in a row, and are 2-1 on the road this season. So who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to look for from both teams:

Ravens

One of the primary stories to watch in this game will be the return of Earl Thomas. The former Seahawk will return to Seattle to face his old team for the first time, and Thomas seems ready:

“I just love the game – it doesn’t matter who I’m playing for. I’m going out there trying to win. Maybe when I get to the visiting locker room and see how that feels, maybe it will add something to that. But other than that, it’s business as usual. I’m going out there to compete, make plays, try to help us win,” he told reporters this week.

This will also be the first game in a Ravens uniform for the recently traded cornerback Marcus Peters. Peters and Thomas in the same secondary should be interesting to watch.

On offense, the Ravens bring the league’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 30.7 points a game. The Seahawks have been excellent against the run, and bad against the pass, giving up 267 passing yards per game. If Jackson can incorporate Mark Ingram into the passing game, this could be a high scoring game.

Seahawks

MVP candidate Russell Wilson has been stellar so far this season, and Tyler Lockett has established himself as one of the league’s most underrated wide receivers. The Seahawks also boasts one of the best offenses in the league, putting up an average of 27.5 points a game. Look for Wilson and Company to test this newly assembled Ravens secondary early.

The Seahawks defense is giving up 24.3 points a game, and they’ll have to step up at home with the dynamic Jackson in the building. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is not underestimating Jackson in the slightest, and he seems to have a plan in place to try to contain the quarterback:

“This offense, more than any offense that we’ll face, we’ll demand that we have to do right. That means you’ve got to gap control stuff. The way we scrape. The way we fill and thin our run plays. They tax you to the maximum. It’s all about being really tuned in and being really focused. Every single play you have to do right, or the ball will break. It’s a great challenge. It’s exciting for us to try to figure it out and see if we can do it.”

Ravens vs Seahawks: Trends, Pick & Prediction

Spread: Baltimore +3

Over/Under: 49 points

Odds Shark currently has the Seahawks winning the game by a projected score of 30-21, with Seattle covering the spread and the total score going over 49 points. This game has all the makings of a shootout, with two very potent offenses slugging it out. It is shaping up to be a close one, too.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

* The Ravens are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 6 games.

* The Ravens are 10-4 SU in their last 14 games.

* Baltimore is 4-8 SU in their last 12 games against Seattle.

* The total has gone OVER in 8 of Seattle’s last 10 games.

* The Seahawks are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

* The total has gone OVER in 4 of Seattle’s last 6 games against Baltimore.

* The Seahawks are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Look for the Seahawks to win a close, high-scoring game at home.

Pick & Prediction: Seahawks by 3. OVER