Redskins Game Notes from Rain-Soaked Loss to 49ers

Playing under abysmal weather that saw a steady rain that affected playing conditions, the Washington Redskins fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 9-0, for their fourth straight home loss of the season.

San Francisco came in as 10 point favorites and did just enough over Washington to run their record up to 6-0 on the season.

The Redskins did make it more of a contest than most expected, but couldn’t generate the offensive production needed to hand the 49ers their first setback of the season.

In defeat, however, the Redskins re-wrote several historical statistics and individual players put their names in the team record books.

Here are a few feats accomplished in the Week 7 home loss that were all on the defensive side of the ball.

The Redskins defense picked off 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter, extending their streak of games with an interception to six. Six games with an INT Washington’s longest streak since Week 14 of 2017 and Week 2 of 2018.

The defense didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the first time since Week 10 of last season. The unit also recorded two sacks against the 49ers which brings their season total to up to16. They have had three straight games of at least two sacks for the first time since Week 15 through Week 17 of last season. The sacks were the ninth straight game against the 49ers that the Redskins have recorded at least one sack.

The Redskins held the 49ers to 5 net passing yards in the first half, which was the fewest they allowed in the first half of a game since holding the Dallas Cowboys to -7 net passing yards in Week 14 of the 1996 season.

The game was the shortest game ever played at FedexField finishing in just two hours and 36 minutes. It was also the quickest game that the Redskins have taken part in since they finished a game at Pittsburgh in Week 2 of the 1997 season in two hours and 35 minutes.

Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started and is still one of only six players in the NFL to have started every game since the start of the 2011 season.

Linebacker Noah Spence registered his first sack ever as a Redskin and his first of the season. It was his first sack since Week 2 of the 2017 season when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Finally, Safety Montae Nicholson had one tackle and one pass defended. The tackle was the 100th of his career. Nicholson was replaced by Troy Apke in the lineup after injuring his leg.

Apke came in and registered six tackles (five solo), one pass defended and intercepted his first career pass, which he returned 39 yards. The 39-yard interception return is the longest for a Redskin since CB Josh Norman had a 40-yard return against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13 of the 2018 season.