Redskins vs. Vikings Prediction: The Kirk Cousins Revenge Game

The Kirk Cousins revenge game has arrived. The current Minnesota Vikings QB will face his former team for the first time on Thursday night as the Washington Redskins pay a visit to U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota (5-2) has won three straight and gotten their offense back on track since dropping a 16-6 decision in Week 4 to the Chicago Bears. Cousins has been a big reason for the resurgence, throwing for 976 yards and 10 touchdowns during that stretch. The Vikings have also covered the spread in all three games since the loss to Chicago.

Washington (1-6) earned their first victory of the season in Week 6 over the winless Miami Dolphins 17-16. The Redskins are coming off a sloppy, rain-soaked 9-0 loss last week to the San Francisco 49ers where they became just the 2nd team in the last 25 years to cover a point spread while getting shutout. The 49ers were a 10-point favorite in the game.

Here’s a gambling breakdown for the Thursday night matchup between the Redskins and Vikings.

Game Details: Redskins at Vikings

Date: Thursday, October 24

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

TV: Fox/NFL Network

Spread: Minnesota -16

Total: 42

*All odds are courtesy of Covers

Betting Trends

Redskins are 2-4 ATS this season

Vikings are 5-2 ATS this season

Over is 3-4 in Redskins games this season

Over is 3-4 in Vikings games this season

Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday games

Over is 7-1 in Redskins last 8 Thursday games

Over is 6-0 in last 6 meetings

Underdog is 7-3 ATS in the last 10 meetings

How Redskins +16 Can Cover

Case Keenum must be at his best. The former Vikings quarterback returns to Minnesota short-handed as Washington has struggled to move the ball this season. The Redskins are averaging just 12.9 points per game, third-worst in the NFL. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been a bright spot, leading all rookies with 24 receptions and five touchdowns.

The Redskins must also overcome some injuries in their backfield. Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson have not practiced this week because of turf toe, according to Washington’s injury report. If Peterson and Thompson can’t go, Wendell Smallwood would get the starting nod at running back for the Redskins, according to their depth chart.

How Vikings -16 Can Cover

Two words, Dalvin Cook. The Redskins are allowing 134.4 yards per game on the ground this season, which is a problem considering Cook leads the NFL with 725 rushing yards. With Thielen out, Minnesota might employ a ground-and-pound mentality considering the advantage they have running the football.

The Kirk Cousins train keeps rolling. In Sunday’s win over the Lions, Cousins became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 300 yards and register a passer rating of at least 135.0 in three consecutive games. If Cousins stays hot, the Vikings will be a tough team ATS for the remainder of the season, especially at home.

Prediction

The spread here is very high and there’s no way I can lay 16 points with the Vikings, regardless of who their opponent is. Conversely, I think the total is a little inflated because of Minnesota’s recent exploits on offense. If Adam Thielen plays this total could push up a half-point or so higher, but 42 is already a good number and it might make more sense to play it now in case Thielen’s playing status trends downward and the line moves in the other direction. I just don’t see the Skins finding the end zone and Minnesota is third in the NFL allowing just 15.3 points per game at home this season. The spread is too close too call, but the total is just right for me. Play the under.

Vikings 27, Redskins 9

