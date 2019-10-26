Laker guard Alex Caruso made his highly anticipated debut in the team’s home opener against the Utah Jazz. Though he may not have lit up the scoreboard in his 20 minutes of work, he seems to have already caught the eye of one of the world’s biggest celebrities.

Rihanna Caught Checking Out Lakers’ Alex Caruso?

Rihanna cannot keep her eyes off Alex Caruso. Who could blame her @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/ZI59SjTYJP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 26, 2019

While Rihanna has long been known as a massive LeBron James fan, it seems she may have a new interest after Friday night’s game. Sitting courtside, Rihanna had a first-hand look at the Caru-show and was clearly impressed by something. Forget a double-take, Rihanna basically quadruple-taked Caruso and couldn’t seem to take her eyes off the Lakers’ young guard.

Rihanna frequently sits courtside at basketball games so Caruso should have plenty more opportunities to show off just how good he actually is. While considered a cult hero in part due to his unassuming looks, make no mistake, Alex Caruso has some serious game.

Alex Caruso’s Role on the Lakers

After an electric finish to last season, Caruso earned himself a multi-year deal with the Lakers and seemingly a decent chunk of minutes heading into this season. While he didn’t see any time in the opener against the Clippers, Caruso played 20 minutes in the second half against the Jazz.

Moving forward Caruso’s role should likely be somewhere in the middle of those two options. Though unlikely to see 20+ minutes per game out of the gate, it makes sense to slot him in for a solid 10-15 minutes per game as a rotational piece. Able to take over minutes at point guard or effectively play off-ball as a shooting guard, Caruso brings a bit of lineup versatility along with some quality defense to the table.

While Avery Bradley and to a lesser extent Rajon Rondo seem to have a stranglehold on the starting point guard job, it isn’t unrealistic to think Caruso could start eating into their minutes at some point down the line. With some sneaky athleticism and a solid shot from deep, Caruso looks to be an excellent fit for this Laker roster. While it is unlikely we see him get back to his April 2019 averages of 17.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game, Caruso still has the opportunity to be a huge impact player for the Lakers in 2019-20.

What Comes Next for the Lakers After Their Win Against Utah?

🎥 LeBron James drops 32 points and 10 dimes to lead the Lakers’ win over the Jazz. pic.twitter.com/XiqYBDQp31 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 26, 2019

Next up for the Lakers is a Sunday night showdown with the lowly Charlotte Hornets before taking another bottom-feeder in the Memphis Grizzlies. Both games are at home and anything less than a convincing win in both games should be considered cause for concern. The Hornets moved on from Kemba Walker and have arguably the worst-constructed roster in the league. While the Grizzlies do have some intriguing talent, they are far from ready to compete at the level of a supposed championship contender like the Lakers.

Following their next two games at home, the Lakers then head on a three-game road trip facing off with the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Chicago Bulls before finally heading back to the Staples Center.