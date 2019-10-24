Rob Drake: MLB Umpire Investigated for Violent MAGA Tweets

Major League Baseball is currently investigating veteran umpire Rob Drake after he sent out a tweet that threatened possible violence to those who support the impeachment of President Donald Trump. In the since-deleted tweet, which was obtained by Jeff Passan of ESPN he wrote, “I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020.”

This message came after the tweet Drake, 50, sent on Tuesday night, which also referenced the House of Representatives impeachment proceedings against the President. The umpire wrote, “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

On Wednesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said they would be looking into the situation with Drake and his tweets. Drake, who made his major league debut as an umpire in 1999, first made his Twitter account private, but has since deactivated his account altogether, which was under the handle @thedrake30. Before wiping his Twitter account clean, his banner was a picture of Donald Trump standing in front of an American flag.

In previous tweets captured by USA Today before Drake’s Twitter account was deleted, Drake responded to a message by Omar Navarro which asked his followers “What do you think is the most important way that #TrumpOutdidObama ?” On August 26, Drake replied, “Being born in the United States!”

Back in 2018, he tweeted at former Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton writing “@HillaryClinton what really happened at #benghazzi. F***ing liar!”

Drake Was Recently Criticized For An Extremely Bad Pitching Call in the MLB

I've watched literally thousands of bad calls this season while making videos and I think this is the worst called ball. Umpire Rob Drake inexplicably calls a ball on pitch that's right down the middle. Tough break @e_lauer10. #Dodgers v #Padres pic.twitter.com/SOThDBWsIW — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) August 27, 2019

Politics aside, Drake was called out for making what Umpire Auditor on Twitter described as “the worst called ball” during a game back in August.

During the second inning between the match-up of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, pitcher Eric Lauer threw what looked to be a perfect strike toward hitter Cody Bellinger. The announcers can be heard in the clip saying, “Did that miss?” and “I don’t know. I guess a strike doesn’t count.”

With humans as umpires, there’s always going to be a few bad or missed calls, but in this particular case, it was difficult for anyone watching the game to see how Drake confused this pitch as a ball, especially when it went smack dab into the strike zone.

Drake Lives In Arizona

Drake currently resides in Mesa, Arizona. He has two children, a daughter, Morgan, and a son Nicolas, whom he had with hi late wife, Yvonnka Monika Chokiewicz Drake, who died at age 38 on September 10, 2016. The couple was married on October 2, 2002 and were together until her untimely death.

