Bears LB Roquan Smith Speaks, Status Against Raiders Revealed

The Chicago Bears are headed to London to face the Oakland Raiders Sunday, and they had a bit of controversy surrounding them surrounding one of their brightest young players–and that controversy may have just cleared up. Just before the Bears’ key divisional matchup against the Vikings week 4, second-year linebacker Roquan Smith popped up suddenly on the team’s inactives list, and the team nor the coach gave any explanation as to why, other than that Smith was dealing with a “personal issue“.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was extremely vague afterwards, refusing to provide the media with any details surrounding Smith’s absence on the multiple occasions he spoke to them afterwards. On Wednesday, however, Nagy announced that Smith would be practicing in full for the first time this week.

Nagy says that Roquan Smith will be a full-go in today's practice. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2019

Later, Smith spoke to the media at Halas Hall, addressing the issue and answering questions about his recent absence for the first time since it occurred.

Roquan Smith Addresses Absence, ‘Personal Issues,’ & Whether He Will Play Against Raiders

While still not providing any information at all about his recent personal issues, which is entirely his prerogative, Smith did give fans and media some great news. “It was a personal reason, and that’s behind us now,” Smith said, before saying that he was a definite go for the Bears upcoming game against the Raiders in London.

Roquan Smith is addressing the media and the same message continues. He refuses to give any detail, simply saying “it’s personal” and confirms it’s behind him and he will play this weekend in London #Bears — WeekendGM Chicago (@WeekendGM) October 2, 2019

Smith assured reporters that his personal issue is now behind him, and that he is “looking forward to moving on,” which is great news on all fronts for the Bears and their fans.

Bears Bye Week Will Help the Team in Multiple Ways

Considering Smith’s recent personal issues, as well as the recent left shoulder injury that has sidelined the Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the injuries that are currently plaguing defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and guard Kyle Long, the Bears upcoming bye week during week 6 cannot come at a better time.

The team managed to remain fairly healthy overall during the 2018 season, and having another season with that same luck may not be possible. The Bears recently showcased their depth in the Vikings game, however, when defensive backups like defensive end Nick Williams and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski stepped up and had numerous big plays on defense.

How much Smith will play against the Raiders remains unknown, but every recent development, from his speaking to the media to his availability for the Bears’ next game, has been positive. “I’m just looking forward to getting back with my guys,” Smith said. BearsNation is certainly glad to hear it.

READ NEXT: Khalil Mack and Eddy Pineiro are More Than Ready for the Raiders