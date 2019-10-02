Saquon Barkley Fantasy: Latest Injury Video Provides Optimism

Saquon Barkley could be ready for a return sooner than later.

The New York Giants running back was spotted on the practice field on Wednesday morning for the first time since suffering his high ankle sprain injury during the Giants’ Week 3 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 22.

Although he wasn’t “practicing,” he was spotted doing light running with some change of direction. This is obviously a positive sign considering his ankle sprain. Check out the 30-second clip of Barkley’s work on the practice field.

Significant development: #NYGiants RB Saquon Barkley stretched + working with training staff during media access. Light running, change of direction. Looks very good, like himself. Not practicing, but promising sign in quest to obliterate 4-8 week timetable for high ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/xim3YQxqhU — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 2, 2019

Saquon Barkley Expects to Beat Return Timetable

The 22-year-old running back was initially given a 4-to-8 week timetable regarding his return from injury, but by the early look of things, it would appear Barkley could return before that timetable.

In fact, the former first-round draft selection even stated as such when he initially suffered the injury in Week 3, via Art Stapleton of North Jersey.

“I promise you I’m coming back 10 times better and I’m going to try to return as quickly as possible, whenever it is to heal, so I can get back to help my team compete,” Barkley said in the locker room at Raymond James Stadium after sustaining the injury 10 days ago. “That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Obviously, you have to like Barkley’s confidence and optimism regarding his return. Furthermore, Stapleton provides further credence to the idea that Barkley could return as soon as Week 6 against the New England Patriots on Oct. 10 or in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 20. Stapleton cites that the starting running back missed just two games with a similar injury while at Penn State.

“As a freshman at Penn State, Barkley suffered a high sprain of the same right ankle against San Diego State on Sept. 26, 2015. He missed the next two games against Army and Indiana before returning against Ohio State on Oct. 17 and rushing for 194 yards on 26 carries against the Buckeyes, albeit in a 38-10 loss in Columbus.”

Saquon Barkley’s Return: Fantasy Impact

Obviously, the Giants are a more formidable team now than they were just three weeks prior with Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback. The Giants have won both games that Jones has started and the offense has averaged 28.0 points per game in his two starts. When Eli Manning was under center, the Giants struggled to move the football and averaged just 15.5 points per game.

The 22-year-old Jones obviously gives the Giants a lot more options in the passing game with his athleticism and his ability to extend plays — a trait that the 38-year-old Manning just did not possess.

Barkley originally suffered his high-ankle sprain injury against the Bucs — when Jones made his first start. However, he suffered the injury in the first half and hasn’t had the opportunity to play a full game with his new young quarterback.

Despite Manning under center, Barkley still tore through NFL defenses, carrying the ball 37 times for 237 yards on 6.4 yards per carry. Barkley’s 6.4 yards per carry leads all running backs.

While it’s probably too much to expect Barkley to return for next Thursday’s game against the Patriots — he definitely won’t return in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings — the Week 7 tilt against the winless Cardinals is a realistic expectation.

Barkley is obviously a must-start once he returns from injury, having been the top overall pick in many people’s fantasy drafts. The Cardinals defense ranks 23rd in rushing yards and 28th in points allowed. Meanwhile, the Giants’ Week 8 opponent, the Detroit Lions, rank 23rd in rushing yards allowed per attempt.

This latest practice video doesn’t ensure that Barkley is close to 100 percent. However, it should give you the confidence to have no hesitation to start Barkley once he returns from injury.

