Key Seahawks’ Player Expected to Miss the Rest of Season: REPORT

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a road win against the Atlanta Falcons but received some terrible news regarding Justin Britt’s injury. The Seahawks fear the center will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted Britt’s injury “looks like an ACL,” per ESPN.

“We’ll know more, but it looks like he’s got something that’s going to keep him out,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “…Joey’s [Joey Hunt] been preparing for this opportunity forever,” Carroll said. “He’s been a great worker and a total team guy. He’ll do a really good job filling the spot.”

Joey Hunt is expected to fill in for Britt as the Seahawks center. Britt sustained the injury during the Seahawks’ first possession of the game in Atlanta. The injury is a big blow for the Seahawks given Britt is considered the heart of the offensive line. Britt’s teammates appeared to understand the potential severity of Britt’s injury as they took a knee on the field as the Seahawks’ medical staff attended to the center. Seattle will need to conduct an MRI before they can confirm Britt’s injury and a potential return timeline.

The Seahawks Have Also Been Without Duane Brown & D.J. Fluker on the Offensive Line

It is challenging news for the Seahawks given the team has already been without stud left tackle Duane Brown and guard D.J. Fluker. The good news is that Brown is hoping to return to the field sooner rather than later. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks make another move prior to this week’s NFL trade deadline to add more depth to the offensive line. Carroll praised Hunt’s performance against the Falcons, and the coach appears confident that the former TCU center will be able to get the job done in Britt’s absence.

“Joey did really well,” Carroll explained to Seahawks.com. “Joey has always done well when he plays. He absolutely knows our stuff cold, he’s a great communicator. He’s different, totally different style player and athlete and all that but he always gets the job done and he will. He’ll do a fine job for us.”