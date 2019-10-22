Seth Rollins Calls out AEW’s Kenny Omega With WrestleMania Challenge

On Sunday, WWE superstars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were in Houston, Texas, for Fandemic Tour 2019. During the panel segment of their visit, Rollins was asked when the fans will see him and Kenny Omega at the main event at WrestleMania.

“So, when Kenny is done in the minor league over, then he can come and join the absolute top professional wrestling company in the world. In front of the most people and make the most money and have the biggest matches, which is with me at WrestleMania,” said WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

“When Kenny (Omega) is done playing in the minor leagues over there…he can meet me on our biggest stage in the world Wrestlemania” – Rollins — Nick (@NickkWhite) October 20, 2019

Seth Rollins Issues the Challenge

Last year at ACE Comic Con in Chicago, Illinois, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins at shared that he would like to square off against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega. The answer came after being asked who outside of the WWE he would like to have a match against.

“I would like to face Kenny Omega,” said Rollins with playful authority. “I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that.”

Kenny Omega took to Twitter and acknowledged that it was a great idea presented by Rollins and that they would need to find the appropriate platform for such a historic encounter.

An exciting proposal…Now if only there were an appropriate venue for such a historic clash… 🤨 https://t.co/zOxFKGAqk4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 13, 2018

What’s Next for Omega and Rollins?

In the past, the two have crossed paths during their days in Ring of Honor and featured in a triple threat match, but they haven’t squared off in a one-on-one bout yet. There were rumors that Omega would sign with the WWE, which meant that the match between the two could happen down the line. However, on March 2, 2018, Omega along with his Golden Lovers tag-partner Kota Ibushi were at the Twitch headquarters in Japan playing some video games and answering some questions from fans. During the broadcast, Omega was asked if he would join the WWE.

“Going back to the last question everyone is asking, if I will go to WWE? Right now the answer is no. I’m just having too much fun doing what I am doing. It really means a lot to me in my profession, to feel like I’m making a difference. I don’t want to be a robot. I don’t want to be controlled. Ummm, even though there is a lot of great talent, some of my good friends are still in WWE. I wish them all the best, but to be able to tell the stories, the kind of stories I want to tell with who I believe are the greatest talents in the world, um that’s most important to me right now.”

On February 7, 2019, he decided to sign with All Elite Wrestling [AEW], closing the door on a Rollins vs. Omega bout for now. He is currently 36 years old and likely running out of time to join the WWE’s main roster.

READ NEXT: WWE Superstar Wants to Wrestle President Donald Trump