Joel Embiid Trolls Karl-Anthony Towns With Epic Post

Joel Embiid is going all in on his beef with Karl-Anthony Towns following their fight on Wednesday.

After giving an incredible press conference, the Sixers big man took to Instagram to take multiple shots at Towns in a post.

“Great team win!!! I was raised around lions and a cat pulled on me tonight lmao Jimmy Butler I missed being part of the 3rd stringers… I got his mom giving middle fingers. That’s some SERIOUS REAL ESTATE #FightNight #IAintNoB—”

Here’s a breakdown of these disses handed out by Embiid.

“Cat pulled on me” goes back to Towns’ nickname “KAT” and an Instagram post Embiid had in 2017.

In tagging his Jimmy Butler — a former teammate of both players — Embiid was bringing up the story about Butler beating the Minnesota starters with third-string players after demanding a trade. Butler had reportedly made his feelings known that KAT was soft and is still a good friend of Embiid.

Embiid did indeed have Towns’ mom giving him the finger as he left court following the fight. Check out the video below.

Towns’ mom was ready to fight Embiid herself @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/jIivZEsEpD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 31, 2019

The final line is about a run in Embiid had with Andre Drummond of the Pistons where he said: “I think I own a lot of real estate in his head.”

It’s just an epic troll job by Embiid, but also one that has been become par for the course when it comes to the Sixers star.

Joel Embiid: ‘I was Built for This City’

Embiid didn’t hold back in his press conference following the scrap, starting out by saying, “First off, I ain’t no [expletive],” a shoutout to teammate Mike Scott, who said the line after After Game 7 between the Sixers and Raptors last season.

“I was built for this city, and they were built for me. The reaction and the love they have for me, I can’t thank them enough,” Embiid said. “That’s what the city of Philadelphia is about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight. You know you gotta play hard. You gotta be gritty.”

Embiid loved the fan appreciation for him as he left the game tonight. “I was built for this city and they were built for me… you gotta be a Broad Street bully.” — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) October 31, 2019

Joel Embiid Not Expecting Suspension

Embiid said he doesn’t believe he will be suspended because he didn’t throw any punches, but the league may have other ideas. There hasn’t been a fight of that magnitude in the NBA for quite a while, the last likely being when Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo got into it at the beginning of last season.

“There wasn’t a lot of talking, it just kind of happened out of nowhere. I just did what I had to do, trying to control myself and it happens,” Embiid said. “He didn’t connect, in those situations you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Embiid: "I ain't no bitch. There wasn't a lot of talking, it just kind of happened out of nowhere. I just did what I had to do, trying to control myself and it happens… he didn't connect, in those situations you never know what's gonna happen" — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) October 31, 2019

NBA Crew Chief Mark Ayotte spoke with Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press and explained the situation.

“We deemed the altercation a fight. Therefore, by rule, they’re both ejected,” Ayotte said. “I just saw them each lock arms. And that escalated to the fight.”

Ayotte also noted he saw Ben Simmons, who head-locked Towns, as the peacemaker in the ordeal. We’ll see if the league believes the same when suspension are doled out.

