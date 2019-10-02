Sixers Enforcing Early Load-Management for Joel Embiid

While Joel Embiid has become a dominant force in the NBA, a consistent topic of conversation surrounding the star big man has been his conditioning and fitness level.

Embiid came to Philadelphia 76ers training camp 20 pounds lighter and a focus on being in shape for the entire season, with an eye on playing a career-high 70 games.

“I just remember thinking I let my team down,” Embiid told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “You can’t control sickness or when it’s going to happen. Obviously my knee was bothering me the whole second half of the season and the playoffs. But all I was thinking was what can I do make sure I don’t let my teammates down again or my team. Or the whole city basically. That was to take better of my body. To work on the stuff I never really paid attention to, and it’s been going well the whole summer.”

Brett Brown called Joel Embiid’s conditioning “excellent” through two days of #Sixers Training Camp pic.twitter.com/KVg0x1peit — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 2, 2019

Embiid has proven that his offseason regiment worked early on in camp, impressing Sixers skipper Brett Brown.

“I think his conditioning is excellent,” Brown said. “To his credit, he obviously has done a lot of work to lose that amount of weight. We can all go on a diet, but to all of a sudden come out and apply your weight with your cardio and have a base with wind, that’s the holy grail. And he did it. He obviously did because I don’t see anything but his ability to get up and down the floor without calling for a sub.”

That being said, Embiid and the Sixers are taking a very cautious approach with his load-management plan. It’s just practice No. 2 and the big man was being held out for the final segment of practice.

Joel Embiid practiced today, but was held out of the last segment, which the media was allowed to watch. This was part of Jo’s load management plan. Brett Brown said his conditioning has been “excellent” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/I45XolUUyU — Dave Uram (@MrUram) October 2, 2019

Joel Embiid Says Trash Talking Days are Behind Him

Embiid has been one of the NBA’s best trash talkers, rattling opponents like Karl Anthony-Towns and Andre Drummond at various points in his career.

But while chatting with Zach Lowe on his “Lowe Post” podcast, Embiid made a startling admission: he’s done talking trash.

“I’m not talking trash ever again,” Embiid said. “I’m done with all that. I just want to play basketball.”

Excerpt from yesterday's Lowe Post podcast with Joel Embiid (full episode here: https://t.co/egVah8P2KS) pic.twitter.com/H7hjZ5kexr — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 1, 2019

But don’t fret NBA fans — there’s still hope it’s just a temporary hold on the chirping.

“That’s what I’m saying now,” Embiid said. “But we are going to see if I can hold up.”

Joel Embiid’s Sky-High Expectations for Sixers’ Season

Embiid didn’t hold back when asked about his personal and team expectations for the upcoming season.

“[The goal is] winning a championship, obviously,” Embiid said. “Championship and more. We have that opportunity. Going into this year, one of the things we gotta focus on is we really want that No. 1 seed. And that’s gonna take 60 and over in wins. And I know that team success also helps me when it comes to my goal, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.”

Joel Embiid’s goals this season: • No. 1 seed

• 60+ wins

• Defensive Player of the Year

• MVP

• Championship (h/t @Dcorrigan50 ) pic.twitter.com/5I7S5SUvKh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 30, 2019

According to Bovada, Embiid currently has the seventh best odds for the MVP (+1000) and the Sixers win total is set at 54.5. The last two years Philly has finished with 51 and 52 wins, respectively.

