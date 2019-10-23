Al Horford Speaks on Reunion With Celtics in Sixers Opener

It won’t take long for Al Horford to get a big dose of nostalgia in his new Philadelphia duds. The Sixers host the Boston Celtics — Horford’s former team where he spent his last three seasons — on opening night.

Horford had a strange divorce from the Celtics. There was a sentiment that he would stay with the team despite being a high-profile free agent, but the sides weren’t able to agree on the money and he eventually opted to take a four-year $97 million-deal with the Sixers, Boston’s Eastern Conference rival.

While speaking with reporters this week, Horford admitted that it would be different fighting for a different side in the game.

“It’s going to be weird for me,” Horford said. “Different facing my former team. It’s probably as good of a scenario as it can be, first game of the year. It’s definitely going to be different. It’s not just another game. It’s a big game given the rivalry between Philly and Boston.”

He expects there to be emotions, but understands how important it is for the Sixers to move on with their season filled with expectations and rip the band-aid off on the situation.

“It’s very emotional. A lot of guys you went to battle with, won a lot of games together. A lot of respect for all the players and the coaches, just the organization in general. But again, it’s the first game so once we play, I think both sides will be able to move on with their seasons.”

Horford Learning to Play With Fellow Big Joel Embiid

Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and was an NBA all-star. He’s known for his veteran savvy and defensive prowess and had some great battles with now-teammate Joel Embiid in the past.

But now fighting for the same, Horford won’t miss that one bit.

“It’s been good, it’s been good to be on his side,” Horford said. “Watch him be so dominant, how he can take over the game so I’m excited to start this new journey and figure out how to make the most of my time here.”

Embiid is going to be on a strict load management plan this season in hopes to keep him fresh for the postseason. For the games he does miss, Horford will be a nice piece to slide in.

“Ideally, you want him playing as much as he can,” Horford explained. “But the thing about our group is we have a lot of depth and I’ll be able to slide to the 5 and Kyle O’Quinn come in as a backup and we’ll do it a different way that probably won’t feel that heavy burden when he’s out. I feel like we’ll be in a better place.”

Ben Simmons Sees Celtics as a ‘Good Test’ for Sixers

It’s going to be a battle when the Sixers and Celtics meet up, but also a contrast of styles. Philly is depending on a long and athletic starting five, while the standouts for the Celtics are Jalen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

“We’re a big team. It’s going to be hard to get to the paint. We have athletic guys who can get out, steal out, same stuff,” Sixers star guard Ben Simmons said. “It’s going to be a good test. Especially with a team like Boston.”

Walker was the big addition to the Celtics in the offseason as the looked to fill the void left behind by the departure of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. He had some big outings against the Sixers while with the Hornets, including a 60-point game.

“I think we did a great job on him last year,” Simmons said. “He’s always going to score, he’s a scorer. I think we did a good job of maintaining that same energy against him in holding him, not to a low amount of points, but to something that was reasonable. It will be a tough challenge tomorrow.”