South Alabama vs. Troy Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

Two teams with a combined record on 3-8 will meet in the only Wednesday night game of the week. South Alabama will be on the road taking on Troy in a game that will give national exposure to both sides.

South Alabama lost their fourth in a row last time out against Georgia Southern. Troy took on the tough task of facing No. 22 Missouri and were steam rolled. Now, the two sides will meet on ESPN2.

South Alabama vs. Troy Preview

It has been a tough go this season for both sides. Just three combined wins on the season for both sides. Troy picked up a bowl win last season and won their lone home game of 2019 so far. They will be big favorites over South Alabama.

A rivalry can only be considered one when both sides have success and wins are hard to come by. This is the theme in this matchup. In the last seven meetings, South Alabama holds a slight edge with four wins. These teams have alternated wins and losses in their last four meetings. It is one of the most unique rivalries in the nation.

South Alabama head coach Matt Campbell will look to get a win over his former team. Campbell was a member of Troy when they won the 1987 NCAA DII National Championship.

“It’s been a long time,” Campbell said. “It’s been 32 years since I played there. I spent a lot of years at Mississippi Gulf Coast (Community College) and a lot of years at Central Arkansas and everywhere else in between. You’re going back to a place that you played at and had success at. I remember a lot of really good times there. But we need to win this one.”

South Alabama has had a hard time putting points on the board. They have scored just 44 points over their four-game losing streak. Despite their 1-5 overall record, South Alabama is 3-3 ATS.

South Alabama vs. Troy Pick & Prediction

Usually in games like this, being home is a big advantage. In this rivalry, the home team has lost four in a row. That season it was Troy who picked up a 21 point win on the road. If South Alabama wants to do the same this season, they will have to overcome a lot.

Troy enters this game as 15-point home favorites. The Trojans are just 1-4 ATS this season but South Alabama is a much lesser opponent. Troy should be able to put up points against the Jaguars who have allowed 30 or more points in four straight games.

The o/u in this game is set at 55. South Alabama games have went under five out of six times. This is because of their inability to put the ball in the end zone. Troy is a better offensive team than the Jaguars but they are still no juggernaut. This game should end the road teams win streak in a big way. Troy needs to make a statement in this one.

PICK: Troy -15

UNDER: 55

SCORE PREDICTION: Troy 38, South Alabama 10