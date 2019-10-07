Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 7

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Sunday, highlighted by the Atlanta Braves’ stunning 9th inning comeback to take the series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers running back accomplishing something that no other player had done before to the Dallas Cowboys.

We’ll also take a look at the pivotal Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun and the PGA TOUR’s event coming down to a two-hole playoff.

A little bit of everything on this Monday as we jump-start a new week!

MLB PLAYOFFS ROUNDUP: Down to Final Out, Braves Stage Dramatic Rally to Steal Game 3, Take 2-1 Series Lead

The Atlanta Braves snatched victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday in Washington against the Nationals in critical Game 3 of the NLDS.

Trailing 1-0 and down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, the Braves were rescued by Dansby Swanson who hit a clutch double off of Cardinals closer Carlos Martínez to score Josh Donaldson and tie the game.

One of the heroes of Game 2 for the Braves, Adam Duvall then stepped to the plate and knocked in two runs with a single to center field to give the Braves a 3-1 lead that would hold up to be the final score.

The Braves’ stunning 9th inning comeback came after Adam Wainwright left everything he had on the mound for the Cardinals. The 38-year-old right-hander threw 120 pitches in 7 and 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight and allowing only four hits.

.@UncleCharlie50 joins Roger Clemens (2x), Randy Johnson (2x), Steve Carlton, and Kenny Rogers (2x) as the only pitchers age-38 or older to go 7.2+ scoreless innings in a #postseason game. pic.twitter.com/QPgCIPasza — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 6, 2019

The 22-year-old Braves starter, Mike Soroka, all but matched Wainwright, as he held the Cardinals to just one run on two hits in 7 innings of work.

The Braves are now just one game from reaching the NLCS for the first time since 2001. They will take a 2-1 series lead into today’s Game 4 in St. Louis, which is scheduled to start at 3:07 p.m. ET and can be seen on TBS.

Today’s MLB playoff action features a quadruple-header of elimination games that begins at 1:05 p.m. ET with Game 3 of the Astros and Rays series. You can see the entire schedule for today at the bottom of this article in the “What’s on Tap” section.

MORE FROM SUNDAY: Dodgers’ Seven-Run Rally With Two Outs in 6th Lead to Win

All of the @Dodgers 7 runs scored in the 6th inning came with 2 strike counts and 2 outs in the inning. No team has ever done that in a #postseason inning. pic.twitter.com/7mbYykahMW — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 7, 2019

Aaron Jones Scores Four Touchdowns as Packers Run Past Cowboys 34-24 in Battle of NFC Leaders

The Green Bay Packers bested the Dallas Cowboys 34-24 on Sunday in a battle between two of the top NFC contenders.

The Packers, who were without their star receiver Davante Adams who was sidelined with an injury, were led by running back Aaron Jones who had a monster game with four rushing touchdowns.

Jones did it all in a game that the Packers got out to a 31-3 lead, rushing for 107 yards on 19 carries and catching seven passes for 75 yards. He became the first player ever to rush for four scores against Dallas.

With his 4️⃣th touchdown, @Showtyme_33 ties the #Packers franchise record for number of rush TDs in a single game.#GBvsDAL | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uZu2TU3eu9 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 6, 2019

The Cowboys would go on to put up a staggering 563 total yards on offense and mounted a second-half comeback to get within ten, but had dug themselves too deep to get fully back into the game.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was 22-of-43 for 238 yards, while the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott put up huge numbers in defeat, throwing for a career-high 463 yards with two touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

With the win, Green Bay improved to 4-1 and now sit alone atop the NFC North division. The Cowboys, who dropped to 3-2, are now tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first in the NFC East.

MORE FROM SUNDAY: Colts Slow Down High-Power Chiefs, Deliver Them First Loss

NFL Week 5 Headlines & Scoreboard:

Full Replay Mason Rudolph makes a huge play and then seems to get knocked out on a helmet-to-helmet hit #steelers pic.twitter.com/CYmgHFRXUj — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) October 6, 2019

Your week 5 NFL headlines from Sunday:

Here is a look at the full scoreboard from Sunday’s NFL games:

ARIZONA CARDINALS 26 CINCINNATI BENGALS 23 BUFFALO BILLS 14 TENNESSEE TITANS 7 OAKLAND RAIDERS 24 CHICAGO BEARS 21 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 31 TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS 24 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 28 NEW YORK GIANTS 10 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 31 NEW YORK JETS 6 BALTIMORE RAVENS 26 PITTSBURGH STEELERS 23 F/OT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 33 WASHINGTON REDSKINS 7 CAROLINA PANTHERS 34 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 27 HOUSTON TEXANS 53 ATLANTA FALCONS 32 DENVER BRONCOS 20 LOS ANGELES CHARGERS 13 GREEN BAY PACKERS 34 DALLAS COWBOYS 24 INDIANAPOLIS COLTS 19 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 13

DON’T MISS THESE STORIES: Rounding Up the Top Headlines

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON MONDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Division Series

A quadruple-header of elimination games highlight the full slate of Division Series action today. What a day to be a baseball fan!

MATCHUP TIME TV SERIES ALDS Game 3: Astros at Rays 1:05 P.M. ET MLB Network Astros lead 2-0 NLDS Game 4: Braves at Cardinals 3:07 P.M. ET TBS Braves lead 2-1 NLDS Game 4: Dodgers at Nationals 6:40 P.M. ET TBS Dodgers lead 2-1 ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Twins 8:40 P.M. ET FS1 Yankees lead 2-0



NFL MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: Cleveland Browns at San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo and the 3-0 49ers host Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the 2-2 Browns in an intriguing matchup of two teams that have returned to relevance this season.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

