Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 4

Cardinals Stage Late Rally to Steal Game 1 From Braves; Dodgers Dominate Nationals With Two-Hit Shutout

The National League Division Series kicked off on Thursday with a doubleheader that saw the St. Louis Cardinals grind out a come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the Washington Nationals.

In the first game of the night, the Braves took a 3-1 lead to the 8th inning but the gritty Cardinals mounted a comeback led by a Paul Goldschmidt home run and Matt Carpenter RBI single to knot the game at three apiece.

The relentless Cards then jumped on Braves closer Mark Melancon in the top of the 9th inning, scoring four runs on four hits to take a 7-3 lead. Marcell Ozuna and Kolten Wong were the heroes in the 9th, each hitting two-run doubles.

Cardinals closer Carlos Martínez walked the tight rope in the bottom half of the 9th and almost gave it all back, surrendering two massive home runs to Ronald Acuña Jr. (455 feet) and Freddie Freeman (460 feet), that would cut the lead to 7-6.

Martínez would then settle down to get the final two outs to take Game 1 on the road in the best-of-five series.

The Cardinals will send their ace Jack Flaherty to the mound on Friday against a desperate Braves squad who will counter with Mike Foltynewicz.

Walker Buehler, Dodgers Shut Down Nationals in Dominant Game 1

The Dodgers showed why they were the number one team in the National League this season, as they kicked off their postseason campaign with a two-hit shutout of the Nationals on Thursday night.

Walker Buehler, who was tabbed to start over Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, was brilliant for the Dodgers, allowing only one hit and striking out eight in six shutout innings.

The 25-year-old flame thrower extended his postseason scoreless streak to 16 innings dating back to last year’s NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers were paced on offense by Max Muncy who drove in three and Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson who each hit solo home runs in the 8th inning.

Maximum pressure, maximum results. pic.twitter.com/OqK6TMJwFY — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 4, 2019

Game 2 will feature a must-see marquee pitching matchup when the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound to duel against the Nationals’ Stephen Strasburg. The game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET tonight and can be seen on TBS.

Seahawks Survive Late Rams Rally to Win Thursday Night Thriller, 30-29

The Seattle Seahawks survived by the skin of their teeth on Thursday night, as they watched a 44-yard game-winning field goal attempt by the Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein go wide right by mere inches, giving the Seahawks a thrilling 30-29 win.

Russell Wilson had one of the best games of his career, as he threw for four touchdowns in an effort that saw him connect on 17-of-23 passes for 268 yards.

Wilson, who has thrown 12 TDs without a single interception this season, came up clutch with a scrambling five-yard go-ahead TD pass to running back Chris Carson on a fourth-and-goal with 2:34 left in the game.

In what may turn out to be the play of the year, Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett pulled in an out-of-this-world grab in the back of the end zone late in the first quarter, diving out of bounds but somehow managing to get both feet in.

It was an absolute thing of beauty – shades of Santonio Holmes in the 2009 Super Bowl.

Tyler Lockett. Catch of the year. pic.twitter.com/sRE12wWJgR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 4, 2019

The Seahawks improve to 4-1 and will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns in Week 6.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON FRIDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Division Series



MATCHUP TIME TV ALDS Game 1: Rays at Astros 2:05 P.M. ET FS1 NLDS Game 2: Cardinals at Braves 4:37 P.M. ET TBS ALDS Game 1: Twins at Yankees 7:07 P.M. ET MLB NETWORK NLDS Game 2: Nationals at Dodgers 9:37 P.M. ET TBS



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 18 UCF at Cincinnati

UCF seeks their 20th straight league win tonight when they face Cincinnati. The last time UCF traveled to Cincinnati, they pummeled the Bearcats 51-23 in 2017 in a game that was stopped after three quarters because of a severe storm.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

