Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 24

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Wednesday, highlighted by Kyrie Irving’s historic Brooklyn Nets debut and the Washington Nationals stunning the Houston Astros with a 12-3 beatdown in Game 2 of the World Series.

We’ll also take a look at Tiger Woods leading after Round 1 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan and the surprising status of Drew Brees for this Sunday’s game.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Thursday!

Kyrie Irving Makes History in Nets Debut, Scores 50 Points in Overtime Loss

Kyrie Irving was one shot away on Wednesday night from having the perfect start to his Brooklyn Nets career.

Irving, who was acquired by the Nets this past offseason, made his debut at the Barclays Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves and put on a show for his new home fans, going off for 50 points.

Kyrie Irving is COLD 50 points

8 rebounds

7 assists

17/33 FG

9/10 FT

7/14 3PT

L What a debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ADmeQSXUvm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 24, 2019

The six-time All-Star set a record for points scored in a debut for any team in NBA history, breaking the previous mark of 47 set by Kiki Vandeweghe in 1984.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's first regular season intro with the Nets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YD2830PF9N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2019

The historic night came in a losing effort unfortunately for Irving and the Nets, as Brooklyn fell to the Timberwolves 127-126 in overtime.

With under ten seconds remaining and the Nets trailing by one, Irving had the ball in his hands with a chance to be the hero.

Irving attempted a spin move and somehow managed to recover from falling to get off a decent look at what would have been a game-winner but it rimmed out.

Kyrie Irving gets the last shot, but can't find it. Nets fall to the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/zD12bLASun — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2019

The Nets trailed by 12 points at halftime but outscored the Timberwolves by 17 in the third to get back into the game.

"Oh man, I'm sorry it's just hitting me right now." An emotional @KyrieIrving thanks the fans on opening night 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ga25uDeesv — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 23, 2019

Brooklyn will face their cross-city rivals, the New York Knicks at home on Friday.

Nationals Explode Late to Take Game 2 in Houston, Head Home With 2-0 Lead in World Series

For the first two innings of Wednesday night’s Game 2 of the World Series, it was the pitching duel between two bonified aces that everyone expected when Stephen Strasburg was scheduled to face Justin Verlander.

And then the seventh inning happened.

The Washington Nationals broke out for six runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and tacked on four more to stun the Houston Astros 12-3, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic.

This is absolutely, without a doubt our new favorite home run celebration. pic.twitter.com/hao2TC0T4K — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 24, 2019

Both pitchers settled in after giving up two runs each in the first inning.

Strasburg pitched six innings, striking out seven while allowing two runs on seven hits.

Verlander gave up a home run to Kurt Suzuki to leadoff the tumultuous seventh inning and then was pulled after walking the next batter.

Kurt Suzuki is the oldest catcher (36 years old) to go deep in a #WorldSeries game since new Cubs manager David Ross in 2016. pic.twitter.com/IImj8xP0sY — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 24, 2019

The 35-year-old Verlander passed John Smoltz for most strikeouts in postseason history but also got the loss, dropping him to 0-5 in six career World Series starts, with a 5.73 ERA.

The Nationals will now return home for Game 3 on Friday, as D.C. will host its first World Series game since 1933.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

The Rockets and Bucks open their 2019-2020 campaigns on Thursday night, in a game that will feature the last three NBA MVP award winners. The Rockets acquired superstar Russell Westbrook in the offseason, who joins his former teammate from Oklahoma City, James Harden, to form a formidable duo. Together, they will face the reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks who are coming off a season where they led the NBA in wins.

WHEN: Tonight, 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors

The reigning Western Conference champion Warriors will host the Clippers in the first regular-season game at the brand new Chase Center. Steph Curry and the Warriors will begin the post-Durant era, while the Clippers will be riding high off their opening-night win against the Lakers.

WHEN: Tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

WORLD SERIES GAME 3: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

The nation’s capital will host it’s first World Series game since 1933 on Friday night. The Nationals stunned the Astros by taking the first two games in Houston and now are in the driver’s seat as they return home for Game 3 looking to get one step closer to winning their first-ever title. Aníbal Sánchez will toe the rubber for the Nationals against the Astros’ Zack Greinke.

WHEN: Friday, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

SERIES: Nationals lead 2-0

