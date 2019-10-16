Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 16

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Tuesday, highlighted by the Washington Nationals clinching their first World Series berth in franchise history and the Jacksonville Jaguars dealing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Wednesday!

Nationals Finish Off Cardinals to Win National League Pennant, Punch First-Ever Trip to World Series

The nation’s capital will experience its first World Series since 1933 thanks to the Washington Nationals locking up the National League pennant on Tuesday night.

The Nationals jumped on the St. Louis Cardinals with seven runs in the first inning in Game 4 and never looked back, winning 7-4 to sweep the series and clinch the first NL title in the franchise’s history.

The Cardinals were never able to get their footing in the series, as the Nationals got out to a lead in each game and remarkably never trailed for a single pitch.

It’s been an incredible run to the pennant for the Nationals, who were 12 games under .500 in May, and were down to their last few outs in both the NL Wild Card Game against the Brewers and the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS against the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers.

The @Nationals had a 0.1% chance to win the pennant on May 25. Look at them now. pic.twitter.com/pMaEHDZXXO — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 16, 2019

Nationals second baseman Howie Kendrick earned Most Valuable Player honors for the NLCS, with a .333 average and four RBIs.

The Montreal Expos relocated to D.C. in 2005, and together the Expos’ and Nationals’ franchise had the combined longest drought before a first World Series appearance – 50 seasons (1969-2018).

Awaiting the Nationals in the Fall Classic will be the winner of the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees. The Astros won Game 3 in the Bronx on Tuesday 4-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the ALCS.

ALCS ROUNDUP: Gerrit Cole Grinds Out Win, Astros Beat Yankees

Jaguars Trade CB Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams for Pair of First Round Picks

After weeks of speculation, Jalen Ramsey is finally on the move.

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for first-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and a fourth-round pick in 2021.

🔒 CB1 🔒@jalenramsey by the numbers. ⤵ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 16, 2019

Ramsey had previously asked to be traded after the Week 2 loss to the Houston Texans. In that game, Ramsey got into a shouting match with head coach Doug Marrone, who refused Ramsey’s request to throw a challenge flag on a catch that was made by DeAndre Hopkins.

The Jaguars vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin had a meeting with Ramsey to discuss the incident which apparently did not sit well with the cornerback.

Jalen Ramsey x Aaron Donald The Rams are looking dangerous on defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/rggwYiQRIy — ESPN (@espn) October 16, 2019

The 24-year-old has been inactive for the past three games for Jacksonville with a back injury but is expected to pass a physical and be available to play this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON WEDNESDAY

ALCS GAME 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

The Astros got a huge win in the Bronx on Tuesday and now look to take a step closer to returning to the World Series. Heavy rain is in the forecast in New York for tonight so we’ll have to wait and see if MLB can get it in.

WHEN: Today, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

SERIES: Astros lead 2-1

